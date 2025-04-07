Youth soccer players throughout Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County have a new exciting option for the 2025-26 season.

Florida Hawks FC, based out of the FishHawk Sports Complex in Lithia since 2008, recently announced its acceptance into the ECNL Regional League (RL) for both boys and girls.

“Playing in the ECNL-RL platform has been a long-term goal for Florida Hawks FC, and we are thrilled to have achieved it,” said director of coaching Jack Dikranian.

The ECNL is one of the most well-known and respected youth soccer leagues in the country with players competing at high levels. With a mission of raising the game of soccer by transforming youth sports and setting new standards of excellence, the ECNL was founded in 2009 for girls’ teams and added boys’ teams in 2017.

The Hawks will begin their ECNL journey by fielding teams from U13-U18/19 on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in the ECNL-RL and younger teams for Pre-ECNL. The club was granted admittance to the league through a merit-based application evaluating performance, structure, leadership, fields and more.

“Our players and coaches, with the support of our families and community, have worked hard to reach the next level and are prepared for competition and experience that come with being a part of ECNL-RL,” said Dikranian.

The Hawks also offer recreational soccer and leagues at other levels under the Florida Club Leagues pathway.

To learn more about Florida Hawks FC and get tryout information for the coming season, visit www.floridahawksfc.com or find the club on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the ECNL, visit https://theecnl.com/.