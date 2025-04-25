The Brandon Coast Guard Auxiliary (Flotilla 74) is encouraging the public to take part in Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day on Friday, May 16, ahead of National Safe Boating Week, which runs from Saturday, May 17, to Friday, May 23.

This annual event, hosted by the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), is a fun and educational initiative that aims to raise awareness about the importance of wearing life jackets. Participants are invited to wear their life jackets to work to highlight the variety of comfortable, stylish and effective life jacket options available today.

“The best life jacket is the one you will wear,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the NSBC. “Whether you’re heading out to fish or just enjoying a boat ride, being prepared with the right safety gear, including a life jacket, can save your life.”

Boating enthusiasts, professionals and safety advocates across the country — including members of Flotilla 74 — will be showing their support by donning life jackets and sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #WearYourLifeJacketAtWorkDay. Participants are also encouraged to tag @boatingcampaign or email their photos to outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning was the cause of death in 75 percent of recreational boating fatalities in 2023, and 87 percent of those victims were not wearing life jackets. Promoting life jacket use remains a key component of the Safe Boating Campaign, which kicks off during National Safe Boating Week.

About Flotilla 74

Flotilla 74 is part of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary District 7, covering Florida, South Carolina, most of Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Based in Brandon, this all-volunteer unit is made up of boating enthusiasts of all experience levels and backgrounds.

While members don’t participate in law enforcement or military operations, they play a vital role in supporting the Coast Guard’s Recreational Boating Safety Mission in the Tampa Bay area. Their work includes conducting safety patrols, inspecting recreational vessels, teaching boating classes, supporting environmental protection efforts and helping at local events like boat shows and regattas.

New members are welcome. If you’re a U.S. citizen aged 17 or older, you can join by completing a brief orientation and training program. Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at JC Handly Park, located at 3006 Kings Ave. in Brandon, in the Brandon Area Youth Soccer League meeting room.

For more information, email uscgaux.07.07.04@gmail.com, call/text 813-444-3845 or contact HR officer Brett Skaggs at brettskaggs092586@aol.com.