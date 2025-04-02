The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Foundation is pleased to announce a $1 million gift to support the creation of the Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building at the HCC SouthShore Campus. This contribution is the largest gift the foundation has received and was made possible through the generosity of Danita Dickman and her family foundation at the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

“This is a historic gift for HCC and the SouthShore Campus,” said HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater. “We are grateful for the continued support of the Dickman family, who have been longstanding supporters of the college. Their generosity has spanned decades including donating the land that the SouthShore Campus resides on today. The family’s commitment to the college has been unwavering, and I look forward to continuing our transformative work together.”

The Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building will bring a dedicated space for HCC’s Workforce Development programs, including automotive collision repair, nursing and welding technology, to the SouthShore Campus. The 51,000 sq. ft. building will also be a specialized area where students can build their skills using high-tech simulators, hands-on training and computerized instruction.

“We are dedicated to continuing the legacy of innovation, progress and education that my husband, Glenn, and his grandfather, Pop Dickman, ignited,” said Danita. “Their legacy will remain a source of inspiration as we work to positively impact the lives of those around us.”

“The Dickman family have been trailblazers and impactful leaders in the region,” said Dr. Jennifer China, HCC SouthShore Campus president. “Not only have they played a pivotal role in shaping South County, but they have also dedicated their time and resources to ensure the prosperity and livelihood of its citizens. This impactful gift is a reflection of their longstanding legacy of service and will be significant in advancing the mission at the SouthShore Campus as we continue to expand workforce development programs.”

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough Community College may be directed in writing to SACSCOC at 1866 Southern Lane in Decatur, Georgia, by calling 404-679-4500 or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website at www.sacscoc.org.

Visit www.hccfl.edu/accreditation for more information.