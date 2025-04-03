The countdown is on! With only two days left, the much-anticipated Kegs N’ Eggs event is set to take over the Bay Area Renaissance Festival on Saturday, April 5. Get ready for an unforgettable day packed with epic egg hunts, craft beers, delicious bites, live DJ entertainment, and unbeatable prizes!

Whether you’re hunting for eggs, enjoying ice-cold brews or dancing to the hottest tunes, Kegs N’ Eggs promises a fun-filled experience for all attendees. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the festival grounds will transform into an exciting hub of games, contests and activities that are sure to keep the good times rolling all day long.

Event Schedule:

Preparty: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Egg hunt and beer fest: 1-5 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Craft beer.

Egg hunts.

Cash prizes.

A live DJ.

Delicious food.

Games and contests.

And so much more!

Start Time Details:

Registration: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sampling Starts: 1 p.m.

Egg Hunt Times:

1:15 p.m.: First egg hunt.

2 p.m.: Dog egg hunt.

3 p.m.: Second egg hunt.

All-Day Fun Activities:

Ball pit.

Inflatables.

Corn hole.

Washers.

Horseshoes.

Can jam.

Pickleball.

Axe throwing.

Bubble soccer.

Contests and Games:

12 Noon-12:15 p.m.: Pickle Joust.

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Corny Hole.

1:30-1:45 p.m.: Wife Carry.

1:45-2 p.m.: Egg Toss.

3:30-3:45 p.m.: Stein Holding.

3:45-4 p.m.: Lawn Bowling.

4-4:15 p.m.: Mistress Penny Says.

4:15-4:30 p.m.: Red Light Green Light.

This is the ultimate spring bash that you don’t want to miss! Whether you’re a seasoned Kegs N’ Eggs veteran or a first-time attendee, there’s something for everyone. Get your tickets now and join in on the egg-citing fun!

Don’t wait — secure your spot today and prepare for a day of epic proportions! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kegsneggstampa.com. See you at Kegs N’ Eggs — it’s going to be an eggs-traordinary day!

About the Bay Area Renaissance Festival

The Bay Area Renaissance Festival offers an exciting journey into the past where visitors can experience history and fantasy in an interactive setting. From enchanting princesses to valiant knights, the Festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for the entire family.