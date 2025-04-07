Getting to the heart of how a student most effectively learns can be a key part of achieving academic success, and that personalized approach is also at the instructional core of KnowledgePoints.

KnowledgePoints Learning Centers are operated by KnowledgePoints directors of learning who are certified after successfully completing a 12-week training program and have over 30 years of experience as educators. Emphasis in the basic study areas of reading, writing and mathematics form an essential foundation upon which to grow knowledge. There are also options to develop test readiness, from pop quizzes to high-stakes college entrance exams, like the SAT and ACT tests, and homework support.

Co-owners Elyce and Rod Burkhardt have dedicated themselves to providing the best possible tutoring to students while also keeping an eye on the affordability for families who are investing in their children’s futures.

“Our approach is different,” said Rod. “We make tutoring more affordable for every family. Our services are up to 33 percent lower than other tutoring companies.”

KnowledgePoints also features coupons that offer discounts for services on their website.

KnowledgePoints assesses where a new student is at academically, and a study plan is developed that builds on existing knowledge and enthusiasm for learning.

“The KnowledgePoints motivational approach helps ensure that a child experiences instant success,” said Elyce. “Our unique reward system, along with praise and positive reinforcement in a warm, caring environment, helps a child remain motivated and focused as he or she works toward his or her goals. Kids love coming to our program and parents love the results.”

According to Rod, the goal of KnowledgePoints is to provide each student with the academic skills they need to build the future they want.

“We have the ability to change so many lives. There is no greater joy than impacting the life of a child,” said Rod. “Students leave our program confident, enthusiastic and prepared for success in the classroom.”

KnowledgePoints is located at 10837 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, in the Boyette Professional Park, and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday availability is only by appointment. You can visit online at https://riverview.knowledgepoints.com or call 813-671-1919.