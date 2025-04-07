Miss Florida Celebrates With The Sun City Center Woman’s Club

On March 29, the GFWC Sun City Center (SCC) Woman’s Club was honored to have Casana Fink, the current Miss Florida, make an appearance and speak to the attendees about her passion to advocate for organ donor awareness. She founded the nonprofit Give to Live – Donate Life after her father became a liver transplant recipient years ago.

The audience also enjoyed watching some SCC Woman’s Club members model in a fashion show presenting garments from The Teal Turtle Boutique in Apollo Beach, accompanied by delightful music performed by Cyndi Burger. Through ticket sales, a silent auction and raffles, the SCC Woman’s Club raised $4,000, which will be donated to numerous nonprofit organizations throughout Sun City Center.

2025 Congressional Art Competition

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students. This nationwide competition provides students with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent. All high school students who reside in Florida’s 16th Congressional District are eligible to participate. The deadline to submit artwork is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 21.

Students will need to submit their art competition form online at https://buchanan.house.gov/congressional-art-competition, and the entries should be mailed or delivered to one the district office locations: 8433 Enterprise Circle, Ste. 210, in Bradenton (941-951-6643) or Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 303, in Brandon (813-657-1013). The entries will be judged by an independent selection committee. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. In a separate category, Congressman Vern Buchanan will award a ‘Facebook Fan Favorite!’.

From Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9, Buchanan will be displaying the submissions on his Facebook page. The piece that receives the highest number of likes and shares combined will be named the Facebook Fan Favorite. The winner’s art piece will hang in Buchanan’s Washington, D.C., office for one year. The next two top scorers will hang in his Bradenton and Brandon offices for one year.

Free Business Networking Opportunity At 11th Annual Open Doors Forum

The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, is hosting a Free Business Networking Event to support minority and small business contracting on Tuesday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet government prime contractors and sub-contractors with the goal of forming new partnering relationships; connect with representatives of multiple government agencies, small business loan specialists and bonding and insurance professionals; and learn about the processes and procedures necessary to do business with local government.

The annual forum is organized by Hillsborough County’s Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business Encouragement (SBE) program as part of an Economic Development initiative. Register for free at https://hcfl.gov/opendoorsforum or by calling 813-829-2650.

Holocaust Memorial Service

On Wednesday, April 23, at 7 p.m., a community-wide Yom HaShoah service to remember the victims of the Holocaust will take place at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The service will include prayers, memorial candle lighting and readings. Songs representing the faith at the time of the Holocaust will be sung by a community choir led by Jeff Jordon, musical director at the Methodist Church.

As a community, we can come together there to remember what happened to the victims of Adolf Hitler, and to remember the heroes who did not live to tell their stories. The community is encouraged to attend.

Campaign Against Human Trafficking Meeting

You are cordially invited to the Tuesday, April 15, meeting of the Campaign Against Human Trafficking – Southshore. It will be at 1 p.m. in the Caper Room at the Atrium Building, located at N. Course Lane in Sun City Center.

The speaker will be Kay Diaz from Created Women of Tampa. Created Tampa is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization committed to the restoration of vulnerable women involved in the sex industry to an understanding of their value, beauty and dignity. She will discuss the program and steps they take to support and celebrate these survivors.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society (SBGS) meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 20. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon, at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Following lunch at 1 p.m., guest speaker Shelby Bender will give a presentation called ‘Sanborn Fire Maps.’ The cost is $18 per person for the meal and presentation.

For reservations and meal choice, call Vicki at 360-608-1647. Make your check payable to SBGS, and mail to South Bay Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Your check must be received by Sunday, May 11. Late reservations cannot be accepted.

Southshore Women’s Luncheon

All women are invited to a Ladies’ Luncheon on Tuesday, May 13. Please join in at the fellowship hall of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The doors open at 11 a.m., and the program runs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ‘Tea for Two’ is the luncheon theme, hosted by the SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection. The featured speaker will be Deborah Halstad from the Royal Tea Shoppe. Guest speaker Linda Bertolami will share her story, called ‘She Looked for Love Until It Found Her.’ A delicious lunch will be prepared by a local caterer for only $22 (including a full salad bar and dessert). As always, it will have fun door prizes.

Reservations and payments are required by Friday, May 9. Please call or text Nancy Decker to make your reservation at 813-454-5509, or email her at mndecker1971@yahoo.com by May 9, and send your $22 check, payable to Stonecroft Ministries, to Nancy Decker, 5203 Admiral Pointe Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572.

Free Shred Event

Bring your unneeded household documents to the mobile shredding truck for a free shredding event. The event will be held at the Riverview Public Library parking lot, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickleball With An Impact

Impact is holding a pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, May 3, at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverley Blvd. in Brandon. The tournament will include both singles and doubles competitions, and there is sure to be a lots of fun and laughs, as well as some serious pickleball play. The Impact Program promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through Teen Impact, to parents through its Parent Program and to teachers and other youth leaders through Classroom Education.

Register at www.whatisimpact.com/events; register early, before Friday, April 18, to receive a T-shirt.