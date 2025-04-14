Miss Scarlett with the knife in the conservatory, perhaps Mayor Green in the kitchen with a lead pipe — the Straz Center’s CLUE: A Walking Mystery show is an in-person, interactive whodunit and a real, live-action game of the popular board game Clue. From Thursday, April 17, through Sunday, May 11, guests can book start times for live, walkable games of clue throughout downtown businesses and along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Start times are every 20 minutes on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The immersive walking tour begins at The Straz and ends at Armature Works.

Enter the world of Clue in the all-new interactive and immersive experience CLUE: A Walking Mystery. In this new spin on everyone’s favorite mystery game, guests step into the roles of the beloved Clue characters (Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Chef White) as detectives to solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Boddy. The case has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. Determined to finally catch the culprit, the newly minted detectives are instructed by the butler and sent off in search of clues to be found in the furniture that came from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.), now located on the Tampa Riverwalk. Searching for these long-lost antiques will challenge players to be the first group to figure out who did it, where and with what.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery will take place across multiple locations on the Tampa Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. Detectives will be greeted by the butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from popular Tampa sites and shops.

Tickets for CLUE: A Walking Mystery start at $39 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-7827 (local) or 800-955-1045 (outside Tampa Bay). Handling fees will apply. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.