Women Centered 4 Success (WC4S) is excited to announce that the Pathway to Wellness Retreat, themed ‘Relax-Refocus-Rebalance,’ is taking place from Friday through Sunday, August 22-24, at the beautiful Sheraton Sand Key Resort at Clearwater Beach.

This transformative retreat is designed to empower women through self-discovery and holistic well-being. WC4S believes that in order to care for others, you must first care for yourself. Its goal is to inspire women to embrace relaxation, refocus their goals and rebalance their lives.

Women Centered 4 Success’ Purpose

In today’s fast-paced world, women often juggle multiple roles, putting their own health and well-being on the backburner. The Pathway to Wellness Retreat offers a peaceful, supportive space where women can take a step back from their busy lives to focus on personal growth. WC4S’ mission is to help participants relax, refocus and restore balance, fostering resilience and inner strength.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will benefit from a variety of enriching sessions led by experts in key aspects of wellness, including:

Physical Wellness, led by Marlene Carter. Discover strategies to enhance physical health and vitality.

Financial Wellness, led by Merrie Allen. Learn valuable tips for managing finances and achieving long-term success.

Mental Wellness, led by Dr. Pauline Rivers. Gain tools for improving mental health and emotional resilience.

Spiritual Wellness, led by Edwina Reddick. Explore practices that promote spiritual growth and self-awareness.

For additional fun and creativity, join in for a Paint and Sip Party, where you can express yourself and connect with fellow participants in a relaxed, social setting.

Saturday’s schedule includes a delightful lunch, followed by a formal dinner, and concludes with WC4S’ signature semiformal event, ‘A Night at Tiffany’s.’ This elegant evening will feature the iconic Tiffany Blue color, creating an atmosphere of inspiration and camaraderie.

The cost of the event is $300 per attendee. The deadline to register is Sunday, June 1. For accommodation, rooms are available at $249 per night (up to four occupants per room). The room booking deadline is Sunday, July 20. Parking is $25 per night.

Take the first step toward rejuvenation and growth by joining WC4S at the Pathway to Wellness Retreat in 2025. It can’t wait to welcome you to a weekend of inspiration, connection and empowerment.

For more information and to register, please visit Women Centered 4 Success’ website at www.wc4s.org and secure your spot today.

For any inquiries, please contact Sheila Lewis at 813-951-4268.