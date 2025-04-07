The Hillsborough County Republican Party will host keynote speaker Senator Ashley Moody for its Lincoln Day Dinner scheduled for Saturday, May 3. The event, with the theme of ‘A Return To The Golden Age,’ will be held at TPepin’s Hospitality Center and include a dinner, speakers and more.

The guest speakers include Congresswoman Laurel Lee and attorney Peter Ticktin.

Moody is a fifth-generation Floridian raised in Plant City, known as the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World. She is a three-time graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned her bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees. She also earned her Master of Laws from Stetson University.

Raised in a family dedicated to serving others, Moody was inspired to pursue a career in justice and public service. She began her career at the law firm Holland & Knight, where she specialized in commercial litigation. Later, Moody became a federal prosecutor in Jacksonville and Tampa, where she prosecuted cases involving drug trafficking, firearms and fraud offenses.

In 2006, Moody made history as the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected to serve on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County at just 31 years old.

After serving as a judge for over a decade, Moody was elected as Florida’s 38th attorney general and quickly earned national recognition for her leadership as she championed policies to enhance public safety, strengthen law enforcement and crack down on violent crime.

Moody and her husband, Justin, a career law enforcement officer, have two sons, Brandon and Connor.

Kris Beaird, precinct committeewoman No. 829 and Lincoln Dinner committee volunteer, recommended, “Every person who is concerned about election integrity should attend the Republican Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser. The funds we raise at our events support the all-volunteer staff who are the ‘boots on the ground’ for our competent and passionate Hillsborough County candidates. Volunteers are trained to help our candidates through informing voters of the current important issues, registering voters and raising awareness about elections.”

She added, “Volunteers give their time, money and energy to canvass neighborhoods, mail information to voters and encourage their community to be actively involved in their government.”

Beaird and her husband are now retired and have gotten more involved in the party and volunteering.

“I thought I was educated about our government but learned how much I didn’t know, and I’ve met wonderful people in the process,” she said.

The event will be held at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, located at 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. To purchase tickets, visit www.hillsborough.gop.