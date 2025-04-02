Adventures Archery

Join Adventures Archery for an exciting journey into the world of archery at its Exploring Archery Camp. This engaging camp provides young archers with a safe and fun environment to learn and develop their skills. The Intermediate Clinic Camp is perfect for young archers who have some experience and are ready to refine their technique, improve accuracy and build confidence. Both camps are designed for campers ages 8-15.

The camps are located at 2210 S. U.S. 301, Ste. 200, in Tampa and will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for four weeks over the summer. Visit https://adventuresarchery.com/ for additional information and to book.

The Patel Conservatory

The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory offers arts education courses and programs in dance, theater and music, with 100-plus camps and classes available. Running from Monday, June 2, to Friday, August 1, full and half-day camps are available weekly for ages 3-18. The cost varies depending on the camp; financial aid and scholarships are available.

For more information, visit www.patelconservatory.org or call 813-222-1040.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts is excited to announce registration for its Powerful Kids Summer Camp. This action-packed camp is open to rising kindergarten through fifth graders and includes daily age and developmentally appropriate martial arts training, a wide range of activities and exciting on-campus field trips. There are options available for the full summer or a flexible Pick Your Weeks option. Secure your spot for as little as $49 upfront.

Tampa Dynamo FC

Get ready for an action-packed week of soccer fun at Tampa Dynamo FC’s summer camp. Designed for players of all skill levels, the camp focuses on skill development, teamwork and passion for the game through engaging small sided games and activities. Camp will be held at the Summerfield Sports Complex in Riverview from June 2-6, from 8a.m. until 11a.m. Spots are limited, visit wwwTampaDymanofc.com for more information and to register.

Code Wiz

Code Wiz, located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 105, in Lithia, teaches coding and robotics to children and embraces the Montessori approach to learning, which means its camps are hands-on, student-driven and designed to foster curiosity and independence. Campers are encouraged to explore, problem-solve and create at their own pace, with guidance from coaches to support their individual learning journeys.

Camps will run throughout the summer from Monday, June 2, to Friday, August 1, and are available for mornings, afternoons or full days. Visit its website at https://thecodewiz.com/fishhawk-fl for more information and to register.

5th Dimension Dance Center

5th Dimension Dance Center is offering fun-filled, action-packed weeks for kids from ages 3-12 years. There will be daily dance classes, games, arts and crafts and weekly field trips for full-day campers. There are a wide range of themes, including boogie boogie, superhero, tutus and tiaras.

Visit its website at www.5thdimensiondancecenter.com or call 813-643-5332 for additional information and to register. 5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center, located on 170 acres of woodlands, wetlands and uplands near the Alafia River, will have summer camps starting on Sunday, June 8, and finish on Friday, August 1. Campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Cedarkirk offers overnight camps for older students which run Sunday through Friday and day camp, and younger campers in grades one through three can attend a shorter three-day camp. Day camp is available for campers who have completed kindergarten up to those who have completed fifth grade and is priced at $230 per week. Day campers must bring their own lunch.

Cedarkirk is located at 1920 Streetman Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-685-4224. For more information and to register, visit https://cedarkirk.org/.

Skill Samurai

Are you looking for a one-of-a-kind summer camp that combines fun with future-ready skills? Skill Samurai Summer Camps offer kids ages 7-14 hands-on experiences in coding, robotics, game design and STEM activities. Through engaging, project-based learning, your child will develop critical thinking, creativity and confidence while building real-world tech skills. Whether they’re creating games, programming robots or exploring 3D design, Skill Samurai makes learning exciting. Give your child the ultimate summer adventure — sign up today.

Skill Samurai is located at 931 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at https://skillsamurai.com/fl-brandon.

High 5 Inc.

Brandon’s High 5 Inc. is inviting students to embark on an exciting and adventurous journey where your child will experience the thrill of Summer Camp Safari, kicking off on Monday, June 2, and running through Friday, August 8. Daily activities will include pool time, outdoor play, field games, arts and crafts and more, including field trips.

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Campers can sign up for individual weeks or throughout the entire summer.

To learn more, visit https://high5inc.org/ or call 813-689-0908.

Music Showcase And The Florida Academy Of Performing Arts

Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts will host their annual summer camp this summer. The Music and More and Musical Theater camps will immerse campers into acting, singing, dancing and more throughout the summer. In Musical Theater camp, campers will learn to work collaboratively, the art of stage character, voice projection, props and working with a set. The Music and More camp has full and half-day camps with instrument, art, acting and singing activities.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://faopa.org/.

Kids ‘R’ Kids

Who’s ready for the ultimate summer adventure? This year, Kids ‘R’ Kids is your passport to fun. Each week, its Wanderlost Summer Camp will whisk your child away to an exciting new destination where they’ll explore fascinating cultures, discover amazing animals and dive into hands-on adventures. From epic games to creative projects, every day is a new journey of imagination and discovery.

Kids ‘R’ Kids is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia. Additional information can be found at https://kidsrkids.com/ or by calling 813-797-5497.

Circle F Dude Ranch

Circle F Dude Ranch, located in Lake Wales, welcomes boys and girls from all over the United States and the world for one to three-week sleepaway camp sessions. Kids range in age from 6-16.

Of all the summer and overnight camps in Florida, there’s only one Circle F Dude Ranch. If you’re looking for a horseback riding camp near you, then look no further. But that’s not all — Circle F also offers unique Western Fun activities you won’t find anywhere else. Of course, it’s a traditional sleepaway camp, so it has all the sports boys and girls love, plus extreme adventures, like paintball and skateboarding, and its Alpine Climbing Tower, zip line and high ropes course. Circle F Dude Ranch has arts and theater, and you know its Florida, so it has excellent water sports too.

How can Circle F be described? It’s Florida’s best, most exciting, kid-friendly dude ranch experience.

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning — Inclusive Summer Camp For Neurodiverse Learners

Get ready for an exciting and inclusive adventure designed specifically for neurodiverse young learners and those with other disabilities in kindergarten through second grade. Packed with hands-on and interactive STEAM activities, it’s a supportive space where every child can explore, grow and thrive. Each session has a different theme, with topics including such things as Ocean Explorers, where campers dive into the wonders of the deep blue sea, and LEGO Builders, where campers engage in building challenges, teamwork exercises and imaginative play using LEGO bricks.

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning is located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170, in Valrico, and the summer camp is available for eight weeks from Monday, June 16, to Friday, August 8, with morning, afternoon and all-day sessions available.

Buckhorn Springs Racquet Club

Do you have a budding tennis player? Sign them up for summer camp at Buckhorn Springs Racquet Club, located in Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico. Camps will run all summer Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Advanced/tournament players have a full-day option, including match play and video analysis. Tennis shoes are required.

Visit www.buckhornracquet.com for more information.

Kinovu School

The theme of summer camp at Kinovu School is ‘Where Summer Adventure Meets Education,’ and the goal of the educational program at Kinovu School is to nurture autonomous, lifelong learners because learning autonomy has been proven to be a key determinant of life success. Camps are for all ages and are available all day from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Your child will explore, learn and grow at Kinovu School, which is located at 3105 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information, visit https://kinovuschools.com/ or call 813-654-2124.

YMCA Summer Camp

With over 25 different summer camp options throughout the Tampa YMCA area, there’s something for every camper to enjoy. From art and gymnastics to zip-lining and splashing in its pools, the Y is the ultimate summer destination with friends, fun and adventure. Summer camps start on Monday, June 2, and run all summer.

Register online at https://tampaymca.org/letscamp.

Busch Gardens

For more than 25 years, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has provided children with inspiring, exciting and educational experiences through some of the best Tampa summer camp options. There are a wide variety of Summer Day Camp options to fit your child’s grade level and interests. One of the reasons to choose Busch Gardens as your summer camp include it being accredited by the American Camping Association, meaning parents can trust that the camp meets high standards for safety, staff training and program quality. Also, campers get to enjoy the adrenaline rush of rides as well as the unique opportunity to meet animals up close. Beyond the fun, campers experience activities that are both enriching and educational, providing a well-rounded experience.

Visit Busch Gardens’ website at www.buschgardens.com for additional information.

Mathnasium Brandon And Riverview

There’s no better time for kids to catch up and get ahead in math than during the summer break. Summer at Mathnasium is a fun and engaging way for your child to keep up their math skills and prepare for the year ahead. It has a proven teaching method that results in true understanding and increased confidence, along with reward opportunities and more.

The Mathnasium of Brandon center is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon or call 813-655-MATH (6284).

The Riverview center is located at 13388 S. U.S. 301. For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com/riverview or call 813-565-1102.

Ostingers Baseball Academy

Learn baseball from the pros at Ostingers Baseball Academy. With a combined 30 years of professional playing and coaching experience, Ostingers Baseball coaches are ready to provide young athletes with safe fun this summer.

Four weeklong sessions will take place in June and July for players ages 7-14 years old at the academy’s fields. The camp is priced at $275 per week; multichild and multiweek discounts are available. Your child will develop a better understanding of the game of baseball through instruction, drills and games. Having a good time while learning the fundamentals will be the main focus of this camp.

Ostingers Baseball Academy is located at 8711 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. To learn more, visit www.ostingbaseball.com or call 813-737-3000.