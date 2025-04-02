Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board recently voted to approve funding that will maintain free rides for TECO Line Streetcar passengers through fiscal year 2025. The measure passed with a six-to-one vote, with Councilmember and CRA Board member Charlie Miranda voting against it.

Since 2018, the TECO Line Streetcar has been fare-free, funded by an annual $700,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation. However, that state grant will not continue into fiscal year 2025. To cover the costs, the CRA’s Community Advisory Committees allocated funding, including $234,000 from the Ybor City CRA, $233,000 from the Channel District CRA, and $233,000 from the Downtown CRA.

“The Streetcar has been a very successful program,” said CRA Board member Alan Clendenin, who made the motion to approve the funding. “People spend way too much money on transportation. If we can eliminate the need to have a car payment, car maintenance and a car insurance payment, they can start affording housing; they can afford to live. This is the future of Tampa.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was happy with the funding and said, “Our streetcar isn’t just for tourists to explore our great city, it is a viable form of transportation for our residents. Keeping it fare-free can enhance the accessibility and mobility of our community.”

In fiscal year 2024, the TECO Line Streetcar set a new ridership record, with 1,330,932 trips taken, despite several service disruptions due to hurricanes.



Streetcar Service Schedule

The TECO Line Streetcar runs 11 stops between Ybor City and downtown Tampa, with service every 15 minutes (12 minutes during peak hours). The schedule is as follows:

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, 7-2 a.m.

Saturday, 8:30-2 a.m.

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

The full route takes about 25 minutes. Service frequency and operating times may be updated as ridership and service needs evolve.

Tampa’s streetcar system dates back to 1892, when it became an integral part of daily life, connecting neighborhoods like Ybor City, Ballast Point, Hyde Park and Sulphur Springs. The service peaked in the 1920s, reaching nearly 24 million passengers in 1926, before ending in 1946, as cars and buses took over. In 2002, the system was revived, and today it supports the growth of downtown, the Channel District and Ybor City, while also aiding tourism and local commuters.

For more information, visit TECO Line Streetcar website at www.tecolinestreetcar.org.