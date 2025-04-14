Looking for a way to enjoy a day on the green and make a difference in your community? The inaugural Kitten Classic Golf Tournament on Friday, May 23, at Bloomingdale Golfers Club is the perfect opportunity. Not only will you enjoy a fun-filled day of golf, but you’ll also be supporting A Kitten Place, a local animal rescue organization dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens in need.

This exciting four-person scramble tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Expect plenty of excitement with raffle prizes, contests and special giveaways throughout the day. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.

Registration fees:

$150 per player.

$500 per foursome.

Location: Bloomingdale Golfers Club at 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a weekend enthusiast, this event is the perfect way to enjoy a round of golf while giving back. Gather your friends and family, form a team and get ready to support a great cause.

A Kitten Place is a completely volunteer-based organization dedicated to rescuing orphaned kittens and homeless cats from our local communities. Co-founded by Michelle Bass and Alicia Pollock, the nonprofit provides essential care for vulnerable kittens, offering food, shelter and veterinary treatment until they’re ready to be adopted into loving homes.

“We take the kittens into our homes, provide veterinary care and oftentimes critical care, food, shelter and socialization until the kittens reach an adoptable age,” described Bass. “Once the kittens are vetted and sterilized, we find suitable homes for them either through social media postings or through in-person adoption events.”

To date, the organization has rescued more than 2,500 cats and kittens, thanks to the efforts of its passionate volunteers. Your participation in the Kitten Classic will directly help fund its ongoing rescue work.

For more details or to register, please visit https://akittenplace.org/ or contact akpgolf@gmail.com.