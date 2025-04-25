Get ready for an evening of suspense and mystery as The Village Players take you on a thrilling journey with its upcoming production of Appointment with Death, written by the legendary Agatha Christie and directed by Gail Pierce.

Set against the backdrop of a captivating expedition to the ancient rose-red city of Petra, the play centers on a diverse group of travelers, with Mrs. Boynton and her four stepchildren at the heart of the drama. While the family’s apparent devotion to Mrs. Boynton seems heartfelt, it soon becomes clear that their relationship hides something far more sinister. As the tension rises, Sarah King, a young English doctor, and Dr. Theodore Gerard, a respected psychologist, become embroiled in a desperate mission to liberate the children from the oppressive control of their cruel and sadistic stepmother.

In this chilling adaptation, Christie delves into the dark psychological effects of long-term abuse, offering a unique spin on the classic murder mystery genre. Appointment with Death explores the complexities of justice, morality and the toxic bonds that tie families together, with plenty of unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Performance Dates:

Evening shows (8 p.m.): Saturday, May 3; Friday, May 9; Saturday, May 10; Friday, May 16; and Saturday, May 17.

Sunday matinees (3 p.m.): May 4, 11 and 18.

The doors open 30 minutes before the show — arrive early, grab a snack and settle in for the suspenseful ride.

Ticket Information:

General admission — $23.

Seniors, students and military — $20.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.

The James McCabe Theater, Hillsborough County’s oldest all-volunteer community theater, is located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. For box office inquiries, call 813-480-3147.

Don’t miss this twisted tale of murder, mystery and a vacation gone horribly wrong, as directed by Pierce and brought to life by The Village Players’ talented volunteer cast.