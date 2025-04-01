On Saturday, April 12, beginning at 12 Noon, Voodoo Brewing Co. – Valrico will be hosting a charity event for Small But Mighty Heroes (SBMH), a childhood cancer nonprofit. Members of local all-female motorcycle riding club Throttle Hotties of Tampa Bay will come dressed as superheroes and provide their bikes for the gathering located at 3432 S.R. 60 in Valrico.

Voodoo Brewing Co. – Valrico owner Chris Ciulla invites everyone, especially friends and family of the children, to stop by and celebrate. Photos opportunities of the kids propped atop their favorite superheroes’ bikes will be available with small donations appreciated. All proceeds will go directly to the charity. If you or your company would like to sponsor a bike for the event, please contact Voodoo Brewing for more information.

“The collaboration between Voodoo Brewing and Throttle Hotties originated from a shared goal to support local businesses,” said current Hottie Leslie Cheteyan. “The relationship began at Voodoo’s grand opening in 2024. Despite the large crowd, Chris took the time to sit with us and discuss his interests. Through ongoing conversations, we explored collaboration and how we could jointly contribute to the community.”

Tina Marie Downing, founder and executive director of Small But Mighty, reiterated, “Small Heroes is a childhood cancer nonprofit with a superhero-themed concept. We turn every child into a superhero, along with their siblings and sidekicks, while our team at SBMH dons superhero costumes. The Throttle Hotties are embracing this concept and joining forces by donning their superhero costume as well in honor of children battling cancer. We will encourage families and children impacted by pediatric cancer to come out and enjoy the event as we celebrate their strength and courage at Voodoo Brewing.”

“When we became aware of Tina’s work, it resonated with one of our co-founders who has been involved in cancer clinical research for the past 13 years, including work with the pediatric population,” said Cheteyan. “The Small But Mighty Heroes organization provides support to children and families facing challenging circumstances. We are ecstatic to participate in an event that can offer some positivity during these times and can’t wait to meet all the children and families that Tina and her organization support.”

“Be part of the community” is a core value Ciulla and his committed team strives for on a daily basis. From the long list of partners already established, including, but not limited to, Durant High School, RBQ Catering, Bootleggers Brewing Co., Quail Run Coffee, Housel Dance, ECHO, the Rotary Club of Brandon, Cigar Brothers, Saturday at the Market and now Small But Mighty Heroes, it is apparent Ciulla is achieving his goal.

Ciulla was quick to point out he is not doing this all by himself.

“Without the dedication of my crew, I would be lost. Chef Guillermo Becker, aka Chef G, along with my entire staff, deserves recognition for all the support they have given me since opening. We would not be where we are without them. ‘We’ includes you!” he said.

For more information, visit https://valrico.voodoobrewery.com/.