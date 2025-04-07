Summer workshops are set for the Vosler Young Artists’ Studio in Brandon, known also as a ‘classical atelier,’ with instructional programs offered for adults as well.

‘Atelier’ is a French word meaning ‘studio’ or ‘workshop,’ and it’s a better descriptor for artist Kerry Vosler, whose primary focus is on “the atelier method, a form of fine art modeled after the private art schools of 15th-to-19th-century Europe.”

At the heart of it all are traditional drawing and painting techniques under the watchful eye of master instructors, with a September-to-May program open for new enrollees at the beginning of each month. Registration for summer workshops, for preteens (ages 7-12) and teens (ages 13-18) is open as well.

The self-paced atelier curriculum has students constantly practicing what they are taught as they develop a trained eye in the observation of the basic shapes of nature and anatomy — the cone, sphere and cylinder.

Vosler, a professional artist, reached out to master artists as she designed her atelier program in 2010. She wanted to know what they look for in considering a high school graduate for further art study.

“A little bit of a trained eye, a little experience drawing the human body from head to foot from life and I need them to have a little bit of drawing and foundational skills,” Vosler said she was told by one master artist in particular. “If they don’t come in with foundational skills,” he added, “I can’t take them beyond their current knowledge.”

This thinking informed the motto for the Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, “Skills for a lifetime.” As Vosler sees it, deep knowledge comes not from a lecture but from the deliberate act of practicing what you learn.

Toward that end, the Vosler experience includes short demonstrations; easel and drill work with one, two and three-minute poses; live models; and, for example, “practice drawing the head and successfully drawing it at every stage,” Vosler said.

Vosler said her studio, certified as an approved atelier by the Art Renewal Center (ARC), is one of a few ARC-certified studios in Florida, and one of roughly 80 worldwide.

For more on Vosler’s offerings for kids and adults, including Monday night open sessions for adults and mature teens, visit www.vosleryoungartistsstudio.com. Offerings include lectures and visiting master artist demonstrations, portfolio development, scholarships, cast drawings, plaster reproductions, anatomy and figure and still life drawing. The Vosler Young Artists’ Studio is at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 205, in Brandon. For more information, call 813-417-5867.