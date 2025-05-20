Grady Duncan, a senior at Bloomingdale Senior High School, is preparing to graduate this spring, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. This fall, he will embark on the next chapter of his life by attending college in Florida, though the exact institution is still undecided.

Grady’s journey has been shaped by unique experiences, including his time as a page in Tallahassee through the Florida Senate Page Program.

“I’m thinking about pursuing a career in law and wanted to see what that process was like,” Grady shared.

The program, which allows high school students to gain hands-on experience in Florida’s legislative process, proved to be a transformative opportunity for him.

The Florida Senate Page Program is an educational initiative designed for high school students ages 15-18 who are interested in learning about the legislative process in Florida. Participants spend a week in Tallahassee during the legislative session, assisting senators by distributing materials and observing debates in the Senate Chamber.

Once there, he immersed himself in the workings of the state government, meeting senators and even Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Hearing their stories about why they got into politics and why it’s important to be part of the community was inspiring,” he said.

In addition, one of the highlights of Grady’s experience was participating in mock debates on potential bills.

Kendall Duncan, his mother, expressed pride in her son’s accomplishments and encouraged other young students who may be interested in the program to look further into applying. Securing a spot in the program was straightforward, as Kendall explained: “High school students can apply through the Florida Senate Page Program website.”

While Grady is still uncertain about pursuing a career in civil service, he acknowledged the impact of the program.

“The program offers participants the opportunity to learn about the legislative process in Florida through a hands-on approach to civic learning,” he said. “It was definitely a great experience. Learning more about Florida’s history and how legislation works was invaluable.”

As Grady prepares for college, his time in Tallahassee serves as a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the opportunities that come with stepping out of one’s comfort zone. For more information on the Florida Senate Page program, visit https://senatepages.flsenate.gov/.