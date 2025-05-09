On June 1, the Brandon Running Association (BRA) and Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. in Valrico are hosting a one-of-a-kind running event called the Bullfrog Beer Mile.

The Bullfrog Beer Mile consists of four laps, with each lap beginning right outside Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. after participants finish a 12-ounce Long Pond Pilsner.

This year marks the fourth annual year of the unique event, which supports Operation Helping Hand Tampa. Operation Helping Hand is a nonprofit organization that provides support and assistance to active-duty service members and veterans of all conflicts post 9/11/2001 who receive care through the James A. Haley Polytrauma Rehabilitation Unit.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. hosts weekly pubs run on Wednesday evenings. It was at a pub run four years ago when members from the Brandon Running Association began talking about ‘beer miles.’

BRA President Randall Lesperance said the runners that evening talked about how fun it could be to host one at the brewery.

“The original thought was, ‘It could be fun. Let’s see if we can organize it,’” Lesperance said. “Now it’s an annual event that we are grateful has grown to raise proceeds to donate to a great cause.”

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. owner Jamie Ratcliff loves the event and said, “Why just run when you can make it fun?”

“It’s the perfect mix of fitness, laughs and local flavor, bringing the community together to sweat, cheer and celebrate. I think it’s a blast because it’s not about breaking records — it’s about making memories and showing that Valrico knows how to party and hustle,” Ratcliff said.

Although it is not about breaking records, awards are given to the top male and female overall, provided no puking is involved.

The Bullfrog Beer Mile is for adults 21 and older. The event is limited to 100 participants. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/bullfrogbeermile.

To learn more about Operation Helping Hand Tampa, visit https://ohhtampa.org/.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Litha Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Pub runs are each Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. Check out what’s on tap and the brewery’s events at https://bullfrogcreekbrewing.com/. The Brandon Running Association has many local run events. To learn more, visit www.brandonrunning.com.