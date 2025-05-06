Dementia Team Building Summit

Sandy’s Daughter LLC presents the Dementia Team Building Summit to help families affected by dementia design a plan to navigate the dementia journey. CherylAnn Haley, the founder of Sandy’s Daughter, has been caring for her mom, who has had vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s for nine years. Haley has designed this event for families to learn what resources they will need through the time caring for a loved one with dementia. Haley believes understanding what resources will be needed early will allow a family to create a plan that will allow them to better focus on their loved one and not be taken by surprise as the disease progresses. A selection of vendors will have tables to showcase their services and how they can help you care for both your loved one and yourself. The event will take place at the UF/IFAS Extension at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. RSVP to sandysdaughter@outlook.com.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild Of Brandon Yard Sale

Are you looking for quilting, sewing or craft supplies? Come to the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon’s yard sale, where members will be selling their excess supplies and stash. You will find a wide variety of items including fabric, thread, quilt patterns, rulers, cutting boards, machines and notions, magazines and books. There will also be completed crafted items for sale, including quilts and other crafted items.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 10, inside the gym at New Hope Church at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. To find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.

Rummage Sale To Support Church Missionaries

Redeemer Church is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, May 10, from 8 a.m.-12 Noon. There will be lots of great items to choose from, with all proceeds going to supporting the missionaries heading to Jamaica to host a vacation Bible school for the children of Lucea, in Hanover Parish, and to build a home for a disabled Christian man who lost his home two years ago in a hurricane. Redeemer Church is located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Freedom Plaza Hosts ‘Pump It For Parkinson’s’

Freedom Plaza’s atrium was alive with energy and purpose on April 10 as 57 participants and countless supporters gathered for Pump It for Parkinson’s, a community event designed to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., residents, staff and visitors united around a common goal: collectively reaching 70,000 steps in honor of the approximately 60,000 Americans diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year. Thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of everyone involved, the community far surpassed its goal — logging an incredible 155,513 total steps. Pump It for Parkinson’s emphasized not just physical activity but also camaraderie, hope and advocacy. This inspiring event was hosted by Freedom Plaza in partnership with the National Institute for Fitness & Sport.

To find out more about Freedom Plaza, visit its website at https://freedomplazafl.com/.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Picnic

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding a picnic for members and like-minded individuals. The event will take place at Paul sanders Park, located at 3319 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken and water and soda will be provided. You are invited to bring a side item or dessert to share, but this is not necessary. Please contact Chris Radulich at 813-645-6324 for more information.

Lupus Fundraiser

May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Labalaba Foundation is asking the community to run/walk/ride on behalf of those who are suffering with lupus. It wants to “Shine the Light on Lupus” to promote better research, early diagnosis and quality health care until the cause and a cure for lupus are found. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that is difficult to diagnose and affects many organs, cells and tissues of the body.

You can participate at two local events, one on Sunday, May 11, at Stearns Road Park, located at 3601 Stearns Park Rd. in Valrico, starting at 4 p.m., and the other on Saturday, May 31, at Ersula’s History Shop, located at 1421 Tampa Park Plaza in Tampa, starting at 9 a.m.; this includes a free ‘Curated Tour of African American History.’ Both are family friendly. Please register, donate, invite others, put on purple and join in.

Visit https://givebutter.com/thelabalabafoundation to register for the events.