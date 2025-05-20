Founded in 1982 with one instructor, three dogs and a farmhouse, Dogs Inc. was created with the intent of training guide dogs for people with vision loss in the Southeast.

Now, Dogs Inc. is the only organization in North America to provide guide and service dogs, online and in-person training, alumni lifetime support, premium dog food and preventative veterinary care, all at no cost to recipients, thanks to the generosity of supporters.

“Dogs Inc. currently supports more than 700 active teams across the United States,” said Lydia Baxter, media relations manager for Dogs Inc. “Our commitment doesn’t end there; we also offer financial assistance for unexpected veterinary bills. Because love, hope and independence should be given freely.”

Every working dog begins as a puppy, and every puppy has the potential to open a world of possibilities for those with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children who need a best friend. Dogs Inc. recently launched its Raise a Puppy program, which can be done in person or virtually.

“Volunteer puppy raisers open their hearts and homes to puppies, sharing their world with them,” Baxter said. “They enjoy cuddles, love and help pups with basic cues and socialization. There are approximately 500 people across the United States that volunteer as raisers for Dogs Inc., playing a pivotal role in the nonprofit’s mission.”

Dogs Inc.’s puppy-raising program is one of the most flexible in the country.

“Raisers can take a puppy home for three, six or 12 months,” Baxter said. “They also have the option to co-raise their puppy with family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and more. If these options are too lengthy, people can volunteer as puppy starters, the ones who raise the puppies right when they leave Puppy Academy, or as puppy sitters. Puppy sitters take care of a puppy when their primary raiser is on vacation, out of town, not feeling well, etc.”

Dogs Inc. provides raisers with a puppy raiser kit, which includes a crate, a puppy leash and collar, a stainless steel water bowl, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a puppy raiser shirt, a free bag of dog food and a bag of puppy treats. Dogs Inc. also covers all veterinary care and medical expenses, including monthly preventatives.

“The most rewarding part of being a puppy raiser is the partnership you form with your dog,” said Chris Dobson, leader for the East Hillsborough County Puppy Raising Club. “It’s a tremendous bond. Raisers get as much gratification as the puppy receives support. Returning the puppy to Dogs Inc.’s campus for training is not the end of the journey but rather the beginning foundation for the puppy to enrich another person’s life. As a puppy raiser, you hope that your dedication translates to an impactful and meaningful relationship with their forever person.”

Raisers are not required to have extensive experience with dogs. Dogs Inc. gives raisers support, coaching and training at every step of their journey. If you would like to learn more about Dogs Inc.’s Raise a Puppy program, you can visit its website at https://dogsinc.org.