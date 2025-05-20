SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled its latest attraction, Expedition Odyssey — an all-new immersive experience that transports guests straight into the heart of the Arctic. Blending cutting-edge ride technology with stunning real-world footage and live animal encounters, this next-level adventure promises a thrilling and educational journey like no other.

Designed to push the boundaries of simulation, Expedition Odyssey invites visitors to glide, dive and soar through icy landscapes — from towering glaciers to the frigid depths of the Arctic Ocean. The ride features an innovative motion system that mimics real movement with incredible fluidity, delivering a hyper-realistic ride experience. Custom-filmed footage captured in remote Arctic regions brings the experience to life, showcasing majestic wildlife such as polar bears, orcas, beluga whales, seals and walruses in breathtaking detail.

Accessible to families and thrill-seekers alike, the attraction has a minimum height requirement of just 39 inches and is fully indoors, making it a perfect year-round escape from the Florida heat.

But the adventure doesn’t end when the ride stops. After disembarking, guests are welcomed into an Arctic animal habitat where they can meet real-life residents of the frozen north, including seals, walruses and beluga whales. One of the newest stars of the exhibit is Uki, an orphaned Pacific walrus calf rescued off the coast of Alaska. Deemed nonreleasable, Uki found a new home at SeaWorld last fall and has since been thriving under the care of animal experts. Her debut in Expedition Odyssey’s habitat offers guests a rare chance to connect with a true animal ambassador.

For those looking to take their experience even further, SeaWorld also offers exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, including the Beluga Whales Up-Close Tour, which brings guests poolside for an intimate look at these intelligent and graceful marine mammals.

“We are pleased to announce the opening date of Expedition Odyssey, an adventure unlike anything our guests have experienced before, combining thrilling, immersive storytelling with powerful, real-world animal connections. The newest addition to our park is unlike anything we have ever done before and brings to life the wonder of the Arctic in a way only SeaWorld can do,” said Jon Peterson, park president of SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld’s commitment to conservation and animal welfare spans more than six decades. The park is accredited by top animal care organizations, including the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld’s rescue efforts have helped more than 41,000 marine animals to date.

SeaWorld operates parks in Orlando; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. For tickets and more information, visit https://seaworld.com/.