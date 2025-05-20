CitrusWorks Cleaning Company

CitrusWorks Cleaning Company is a Tampa-based commercial cleaning service specializing in offices, medical facilities, and retail spaces.

“We deliver reliable, high-quality cleaning using eco-friendly products and efficient systems,” said owner Salem Payne. “Known for our attention to detail and professional service, we help businesses maintain spotless, healthy, and welcoming environments — every time.”

It celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Veritas Financial Group

Veritas Financial Group provides comprehensive investment and insurance services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals, families and businesses. Its offerings include life, health, disability, long-term care, Medicare, homeowner, auto and business insurance solutions. It is also a retirement income specialist, helping clients build sustainable strategies for financial security in their later years. Whether you’re protecting your income, planning for retirement or growing your wealth, its knowledgeable and friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way with personalized support and trusted expertise.

Veritas Financial Group is located at 139 Pebble Beach Blvd., Ste. 203, in Sun City Center. Visit its website at www.veritas-financial.com or call 813-603-3119 for more information.

AtWork Opens Newest Location In Tampa

AtWork, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Tampa at 8402 Laurel Fair Circle, Ste. 101, across from the Florida State Fairgrounds. Locally owned and operated by U.S. Army veteran Steve Trimborn and his wife, Tina, the pair have spent more than two decades investing in the community.

“Beyond business, giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Trimborn said. “Our backgrounds in health care and the military have opened our eyes to the need for career coaching and staffing support that caters to the people and organizations around us like our incredible hospital systems, MacDill Air Force Base and beyond.”

For more information, call 813-618-5926 or visit www.atwork.com.

﻿Scandinavian Designs Opens First Florida Showroom

Scandinavian Designs, the go-to destination for modern and contemporary furniture, is bringing its signature Nordic-inspired style to Florida. Located in Lake Brandon Village at 11345 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, this showroom marks Scandinavian Designs’ debut in Florida, with a second location in Clearwater coming soon. Step inside the spacious new showroom and discover an extensive collection of contemporary furnishings, including sleek living room sets, elegant dining tables, cozy bedroom pieces, outdoor essentials and modern office furniture. With special-order options available, shoppers can personalize their selections to create a space that truly reflects their style.

Visit Scandinavian Designs’ website at https://scandinaviandesigns.com/ for more information.

SonLife Baptist Church Welcomes You

SonLife Baptist Church is a small Southern country church that has a welcoming and family atmosphere. It is located in the heart of Valrico at 4020 Lumsden Rd. It is a church rooted in God’s word and is eager to share His word with the community. SonLife’s Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. Its Wednesday Bible study meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit its website at www.sonlifebaptist.com.

KB Valuations

KB Valuations is a new company of experienced appraisers that services the Tampa area and surrounding counties. One of the owners has been in the business for over 25 years, and the other two are SRA-designated appraisers; this designation requires rigorous training, and less than 1 percent of real estate appraisers achieve it. KB Valuations provides appraisals for prelisting, estate/probate, divorce, home purchase, disaster and investment purposes.

Co-owner Ryan King said, “KB Valuations is committed to excellence, driven by integrity and guided by respect, earning the trust of its community while building lasting relationships.”

To find out more information, visit its website at https://kbvaluations.com/.

Camp Mirage Brandon Summer Camp

Camp Mirage Brandon, located on the grounds of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, brings all the fun, friendship and adventures of an overnight camp without the overnight stay. It offers a wide range of a la carte camp experiences, from sports and science to arts and outdoor adventure, all designed to create an unforgettable summer for every child.

Camps run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon with optional before and aftercare available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit its website at https://campmiragebrandon.com/ for more information and to register.

SCGC Sports Cards

Paul and Alexsis Bubel are the owners of SCGC Sports Cards, a sports and TCG card, hobby, collectable and memorabilia store located at 9280 Bay Plaza Blvd., Ste. 716, in Tampa. The store recently opened and celebrated joining the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Along with having the store, SCGC Sports Cards also attends local card shows, streams live on its Whatnot channels and has an eBay store.

To find out more about the store, please call 813-480-2854.