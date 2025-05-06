Nestled along Marsh Creek in Ruskin, the Firehouse Cultural Center stands as a testament to the transformative power of community vision. Once a mid-century Hillsborough County fire station, this 5,000-square-foot building has been reborn as a vibrant hub for arts, education and cultural enrichment.

The journey from firehouse to cultural center began in 2011 when the Ruskin Community Development Foundation (RCDF) recognized the potential of the decommissioned fire station. With the support of the Hillsborough County Commission, the building underwent approximately $160,000 in renovations, officially opening its doors as the Firehouse Cultural Center in 2013.

“Today, the center offers a diverse array of programs catering to all ages and interests,” said Firehouse Cultural Center’s executive director, Chris Bredbenner. “From painting and pottery classes to theater productions and live music performances, the center serves as a creative haven for the SouthShore community. Notably, it houses its own low-powered FM radio station, WPHX 101.9, which also streams on the internet, further amplifying local voices and talent.”

In 2018, Firehouse Cultural Center acquired an adjacent 1,600-square-foot building to expand its offerings with pottery workshops and additional space for art and community meeting space. With ongoing support from local organizations and residents, particularly the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and other donors, the center remains a beacon of creativity and unity in Ruskin.

“The center’s commitment to community engagement extends beyond the arts,” said Firehouse Cultural Center’s director of operations, Beth Ann Stein. “During the challenges of 2020, the Firehouse Cultural Center became a vital resource, serving as a distribution site for thousands of food boxes to those in need. Firehouse Cultural Center continues to evolve. The former truck bays are now a 1,700-square-foot black box theater with full sound, light and video and can host a variety of meetings, memorials, weddings and community forums. The rental of these spaces allows the center to offer many no-fee events with our community cultural partners: Straz Patel Partner, Tampa Museum of Art, The H.B. Plant Museum, Opera Tampa and The Florida Orchestra.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center aims to continue expanding its reach and impact within the community.

“With plans to acquire additional space and introduce new programs, including robotics and competition host site and a 3D laser maker lab, the center is poised to offer even more opportunities for artistic expression and cultural engagement,” Bredbenner said. “By nurturing local talent and providing a platform for diverse voices, the center hopes to inspire future generations and contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Ruskin.”

If you would like to learn more about the Firehouse Cultural Center, you can visit its website at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651. The center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.