On May 2, Good Life Social Club, Recreation and Event Space celebrated a grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. The reopening marked a new vision and growth as a senior recreation center.

Located in Brandon, Good Life Club is a nurse and family-owned senior social club, recreation center and event space designed to enrich the lives of older adults through meaningful engagement and fun activities.

Owner Sarah Spurlock is committed to hosting a nurturing and supporting environment within the senior center, where both the elderly and their families and caregivers can find respite and a sense of community.

Spurlock credits her grandmother, Maria, for her passion for older adults and commitment to the mantra that age should never limit the pursuit of happiness.

“I was fortunate to be raised by my beloved grandmother, who instilled in me a deep love and respect for the elderly. Her nurturing presence and the wisdom she shared left an indelible mark on my heart. It was through her care and guidance that I discovered my true calling in life — to provide compassionate support and care for older adults,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and has a degree in business management, which allows her to merge passionate care with the business aspects of running a senior center. All the details are taken care of so that seniors can enjoy a safe and welcoming space and caregivers can relax knowing their loved ones are thriving in a trusted space.

The center offers flexible memberships, including hourly and day passes, along with monthly memberships. Seniors at the center enjoy rotating interactive activities and games throughout the week, such as bingo, cards, arts and crafts, music, exercise, dancing, themed parties and more. Meals and snacks are provided by local restaurants.

“Drawing on my personal experiences and the invaluable lessons imparted by my grandmother, I have dedicated myself to enhancing the lives of older adults,” Spurlock said.

The Good Life Social Club, Recreation and Event Space is a hub of happiness. When it is not hosting senior activities, the event space can be rented for private events for up to 60 people.

Good Life Club is located at 113 Margaret St. in Brandon. For more information, visit mygoodlifeclub.com, email info@mygoodlifeclub.com, or call 800-988-2988.