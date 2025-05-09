On April 23, local business owners came together with leaders from Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), Livingstone Academy, and Hillsborough Community College (HCC) for an education symposium called Good Morning Brandon – Education, which was hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

Good Morning Brandon is an event series planned by the Brandon Chamber’s Government and Economic Affairs Committee (GEAC). Amber Aaron, Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, said the goal of the series is to provide a platform dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in Florida’s political processes and relevant community topics. This year, education was added as a topic to the 2025 series of Good Morning Brandon events.

“The Good Morning Brandon – Education event was an opportunity to engage in dialogue with leaders of education from public, private, college and trade schools to elevate the business community’s understanding of the state of education, including school safety, business partnerships, career readiness and innovation opportunities,” Aaron said.

Nester Melendez, dean of student services for HCC Brandon, shared details about business partnerships and programs that benefit the 16,224 students enrolled at the Brandon campus. Melendez presented information about HCC’s Institute for Continuing and Corporate Education (www.tampatraining.com), which includes training for certifications as a phlebotomy technician, massage therapist, surgical technician, electrical line worker and more. Melendez highlighted their Tampa Electric (TECO) Line program and HCC Brandon’s new FinTech (Financial Technology) program.

School board member Patti Rendon moderated a panel discussion. The panel members included Van Ayres (HCPS superintendent), Dr. Deborah Stephan (HCC president), Kristin Lisi (Livingstone Academy president) and Steve Cona (ABC Florida Gulf Coast CEO.)

“Engaging our community and business about education in the Brandon area is critical to our community,” Rendon said.

The topics discussed included elevating education and expanding opportunities for students, employer-driven partnerships, apprenticeship programs, measures being implemented to ensure safety of students on campus and addressing online safety with students and in schools.

The panel answered questions from the audience that included topics of the Federal Department of Education and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on learning.

To learn more about the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and its events, visit www.brandonchamber.com.