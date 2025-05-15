Megan LaDue, a local mother who lost her 19-year-old son, Wade, to fentanyl poisoning, shared her heartbreaking story during a press conference at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital ahead of the DEA’s Drug Take Back event in April. Her goal: to help prevent similar tragedies and raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs.

LaDue’s appearance followed a recent trip to Tallahassee, where she lobbied state lawmakers for stronger measures against the spread of illicit fentanyl. She was joined at the Brandon Hospital event by representatives from the Anti-Drug Alliance, State Attorney Suzy Lopez, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and hospital staff — all united in encouraging the safe disposal of unused medications and spreading awareness about the ongoing crisis.

In the United States, approximately 200 people die every day from drugs contaminated with fentanyl.

Wade, remembered as a talented gymnast, musician and a beloved older brother, began facing emotional struggles in middle school following a family loss. To cope, he turned to substances like marijuana and Xanax. Despite periods of recovery that brought his family hope, ongoing trauma eventually led to deeper struggles with addiction.

“He had enough fentanyl in his system to kill six people accordingly to the toxicology report,” shared his mother.

Though Wade had survived previous overdoses, this time he did not.

“It was never going to happen to me. Now, I have to live with it,” said LaDue. “I want to encourage people to have compassion for people struggling with addiction. It is a disease.”

LaDue and officials from the DEA, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and local law enforcement emphasized the importance of safely disposing of unused or expired prescription medications.

“The pills on our streets are not what they seem,” LaDue warned. “Wade took what he believed to be a Percocet and he got something laced with fentanyl. He was a son, a brother and had a heart that could light up a room.”

Chief Deputy Joe Maurer echoed the call to action: “We need you to get rid of unused and unwanted medication. If you don’t use it, don’t keep it.”

At the April Drug Take Back Day, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital collected 135.5 pounds of medication — making it the top collection site in Hillsborough County. To find information on how and where to safely dispose of unused medications, visit www.dea.gov/everyday-takeback-day.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is a 479-bed acute care facility with its main campus in Brandon and emergency locations in Lakeland, New Tampa, Plant City, Riverview and Temple Terrace. For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.