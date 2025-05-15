Chick-fil-A is ready to serve Brandon at its newest location, which opened on May 1, creating approximately 100 jobs. Chick-fil-A Inc. selected Jeff Jones as the local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A W. Brandon Blvd., marking his second restaurant in the community.

Located at 101 S. Hilltop Rd., the new restaurant is open for drive-through, carry-out and delivery from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Designed for speed and efficiency, this drive-through-focused location offers added convenience to serve Guests through its drive-through and a walk-up window for carry-out.

“It’s an absolute honor to continue serving the community that my family and I have proudly called home for over two decades,” Jones said. “This journey wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our incredible team members and the amazing people in this community. We’re excited to keep serving the same care, quality food, and warm hospitality to current and new guests.”

A Clearwater native, Jones began his Chick-fil-A in 2000 and became a local owner-operator the following year.

For the past 25 years, Jones has built meaningful connections, whether mentoring team members, getting to know guests or finding ways to give back to the community.

Since 2020, 120 of Jones’ team members have received the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship, totaling $234,000, to support their academic endeavors.

Caring for the Brandon Community

Jones is committed to giving back to the Brandon community by:

Planning to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits and has helped to create over 35 million meals to date.

Celebrating the opening with a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A Inc.to Feeding Tampa Bay to support local hunger relief efforts in the greater Tampa area.

Recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Brandon community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

For more information about the brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit www.chick-fil-a.com.

More than 200,000 team members are employed by local owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.