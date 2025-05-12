For the final concert of the season, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) will perform a free Raymond James Pops in the Park at River Tower Park in Tampa on Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra announced recently. TFO resident conductor Chelsea Gallo will send off the season with a musical party in the park, featuring family-friendly music, film scores, classic favorites such as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and a patriotic finale.

Residents can come early for family-friendly activities provided in conjunction with community partners, including Tampa Bay Watch’s games with marine artifacts and arts and crafts with the Tampa Museum of Art. Kids can try out instruments at TFO’s Instrument Petting Zoo, with volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Food trucks and Munchies Kettle Corn will be on-site. Everyone is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to Feeding Tampa Bay. Preconcert activities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Through concerts and education/community programs combined, TFO serves more than 155,000 residents each year — nearly half through free or low-cost programs. Pops in the Park is generously sponsored by Raymond James Financial. Gallo is underwritten by Suzette & Monroe Berkman.

About The Florida Orchestra

The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. It celebrates its 57th season in 2024-25. Under the leadership of Music Director Michael Francis, TFO performs series of classical, popular and morning matinee concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as free Pops in the Park concerts.

River Tower Park is located at 401 E Bird St. in Tampa. For tickets and more information, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.