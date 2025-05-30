A long-serving school district administrator and a world-renowned wrestling coach remember the principal who, with a steady hand and sharp mind, played a huge role in the history of Brandon High School.

That principal, Orlan H. Briant, died on February 3 at age 87.

His tenure as principal, from 1974-85, included the time when roughly 4,200 students caused Brandon to run on double sessions, and almost triple sessions, which led to taxpayer support for building Armwood High School in Seffner, which opened in 1984.

“Even with 4,200 kids running around that place, it was spotless,” said Jim Hamilton, who worked for the school district from 1968 to 2007, with roles that included teacher, Plant High principal, deputy superintendent for instructional support and chief of staff. “Orlan also had great athletic programs. There wasn’t anything he didn’t do right. He was a rare talent. A very rare talent.”

According to Hamilton, Briant “took over Brandon High School at its peak, before there was Armwood and Bloomingdale High,” which opened in Valrico in 1987. Under Briant’s leadership, Brandon in 1982 was in the first class of National Blue Ribbon Schools, a federal designation that started under the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

“In addition to having an incredibly well-functioning, well-disciplined, highly efficient school, it was well known also that Orlan had a talent for hiring great talent, and for growing that talent,” Hamilton said. “Orlan Briant produced principals like rabbits produce rabbits. Brandon High back then was known as the ‘principal factory,’ with many of its staff moving on to lead at other schools.”

As for his love of sports and wrestling, that was a given for those who knew the burly Briant, who was instrumental in hiring Russ Cozart to replace head wrestling coach Jim Graves, who led the Eagles in what would become known worldwide as ‘The Streak.’

Following Graves’ seven years with no losses, Cozart grew the undefeated streak for another 27 years, amounting to what Cozart said was “458 straight wins for 34 seasons of undefeated wrestling,” as well as 17 straight state titles.

“Orlan was a great principal who could hire great people, and that’s how he built such a strong faculty and administration,” Cozart said. “And he took a chance on me. I was 26 years old, not married, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do, which I had learned in California, where at the time they were more progressive in their athletics. Orlan was a visionary. Everything I talked about, he said, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’ When the county threw up roadblocks, we would push through them together.”

The gymnasium at Brandon in 2006 was named in honor of Orlan H. Briant, and Cozart, like Hamilton, said it was an honorable move, if not enough.

“They ought to name a school after him, as far as I’m concerned,” Cozart said. “He was managing the biggest school, on double sessions. He hired great teachers and he supported his wrestling team to national records and recognition. He left a heck of a legacy, and he deserves a lot.”

