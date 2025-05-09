Saint Leo University has reached a historic milestone, raising an unprecedented $1.2 million during its 12th annual Day for Saint Leo giving campaign held in April. In just 24 hours, more than 1,000 contributions poured in from across the country, making this the most successful Giving Day in the university’s 135-year history.

The funds will benefit more than 40 university programs and student-centered initiatives, including scholarships, academic departments such as theology and cybersecurity, student life programs like esports and vital athletics. This remarkable demonstration of generosity highlights the enduring bond between the university and its alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents and friends.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity shown during this year’s Day of Giving,” said Stephen Kubasek, class of ’08, vice president of University Advancement. “This historic achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents and friends who believe in the mission of Saint Leo University.”

The university plans to put the raised funds to immediate use, enriching student experiences and creating more opportunities for academic and personal development. One notable area of support is the rapidly growing Honors Program.

“We will be able to support experiential learning through classroom funds for our 290 Honors students and instructors in the Honors Program, which has become the fastest-growing program on campus,” said Dr. Daniel DuBois, Honors Program director. “Honors students will now be able to join the National Collegiate Honors Council, a nationwide organization of Honors programs that will give our students conference presentation opportunities plus access to scholarships, fellowships and educational travel opportunities.”

This landmark Giving Day underscores Saint Leo’s continued growth and commitment to student success. The university remains focused on its mission to develop future leaders, supported by a strong foundation of community engagement and philanthropic support.

Saint Leo University is a Catholic Benedictine institution dedicated to providing students of all backgrounds with a values-based education grounded in the liberal arts tradition. Serving more than 13,000 students annually, the nonprofit university offers over 55 degree programs through its Florida campus, regional education centers and online learning options. With a network of more than 106,000 alumni, Saint Leo fosters a welcoming community rooted in purpose, integrity and academic excellence. Learn more at www.saintleo.edu.