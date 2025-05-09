Shell Point Marina, located at 3340 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, provides easy access to the waters of Tampa Bay and beyond to boaters, whether they are looking for a home port or a place to enjoy the nautical lifestyle with a local flavor.

More than just a gas and bait pit stop, by adhering to old-school Florida marina principles of a laid-back atmosphere and a strong connection to the local boating community, Shell Point Marina offers amenities and services to yachtsmen and johnboat sailors alike.

It is family-owned and operated by Thomas and Daniel Hudson, who have refurbished the facility while retaining the waterfront connection that boaters who appreciate the tang of salty spray and the growl of an inboard understand.

From its location, just northwest of the mouth of the Little Manatee River, Shell Point Marina operates as a private facility with very limited public services and a video security system maintaining a continuous watch over the property.

Shell Point Marina provides wet slips and dry storage, as well as fuel and pump out services. Wi-Fi access as well as shower and laundry facilities are available. Shell Point Marina offers storage rates based on length of commitment and a boat’s overall length. Customers can rent month to month or up to a yearly contract. Hurricane haul-out plans are also available.

Boat maintenance and repair support can be arranged through Shell Point Marina’s management, and there is a DIY yard for boaters to work on their watercraft. When the labor is done, there’s a BYOB tiki pavilion with cushions and family entertainment like a pool table and board games from which to enjoy the sun setting over Tampa Bay and the Gulf of America. As a counter feature to the sleek fiberglass and powerful engines of the marina, there’s a nearly 1,000-foot reptile habitat to showcase nature.

“We offer guided tours eight to five daily so that you can see for yourself the difference between an old-school Florida marina and all those corporate rollups that are now all too common,” said the unnamed narrator of Shell Point Marina’s showcase tour video, available for viewing at www.shellpointmarina.com, where you can also read an informative blog.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit the website or call 813-645-1313.