At Sun City Center Funeral Home, every life is treated as a story worth celebrating.

The funeral home, located at 1851 Rickenbacker Dr. in Sun City Center, became part of Foundation Partners Group in January 2017 and remains under its ownership. The staff is made up entirely of women, including three funeral directors with a combined 31 years of experience and two administrators. Together, they guide families through one of the most difficult times of their lives with care and support.

The team specializes in creating customized memorials that honor each individual’s life and passions.

“Memorialization is ever-changing. As each life is different, we all have different hobbies, memories and attributes that our families remember us by,” said Aspen Donohue, the location leader at Sun City Center Funeral Home.

Services have included everything from a mini car show for car enthusiasts to quilt displays celebrating local artisans’ works. The team loves to find meaningful ways to personalize services, even if it is something small such as dressing in a loved one’s favorite color.

Sun City Center Funeral Home offers the convenience of hosting visitations, services and receptions — all in one location. Custom playlists and displays are available, and families are encouraged to create something as unique as their loved one’s life. The staff work closely with local clergy, churches and cemeteries to coordinate details, easing the burden on families during difficult times.

The approach is rooted in dignity, respect, and open communication, making sure families are informed and supported through every step of the process.

The funeral home also offers guidance with preplanning, helping families make thoughtful decisions in advance to bring comfort and clarity to their loved ones later. Educating families about funeral options is important to Sun City Center Funeral Home because there is much more to consider than the traditional decisions. Preplanning ensures your wishes are clearly understood and respectfully fulfilled.

The funeral home is also committed to the community, actively participating in organizations such as the Sun City Center Rotary and the Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce. Staff members regularly engage in local events, including the Health Expo, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Great American Teach-In.

At Sun City Center Funeral Home, celebrating a life goes beyond the service itself — it’s about creating a lasting memory that reflects the individuality of the person being honored. From personalized tributes to thoughtful details that tell their story, there is a dedication to helping families create meaningful farewells that bring comfort, connection and a sense of peace.

For more information, please visit www.afterall.com/funeral-cremation/florida/sun-city-center/sun-city-center-funeral-home/flsnc.html or call the office at 656-222-6618.