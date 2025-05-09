May is water safety month and Watermelon Swim in Riverview is offering various water safety programs for local parents.

“In honor of National Water Safety Month this May, Watermelon Swim is reinforcing our commitment to drowning prevention through special events, partnerships, and education,” said Micha Seal, owner and CEO of Watermelon Swim.

“Throughout the month, our lessons will focus heavily on real-life water emergency education for both children and families. We’ve partnered with community leaders like the Glazer Children’s Museum and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Shaq Barrett to raise awareness. At the Glazer Children’s Museum, we’re launching a collaborative ‘Safer Swimming’ PSA campaign, an interactive, museum-wide experience where families will encounter lifesaving swim tips through signage and play-based activities. I’ll also be hosting a special Adventures in Water Safety Storytime alongside Shaq Barrett at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at the museum in Downtown Tampa.”

Watermelon Swim originated in an above-ground pool in Seal’s mother’s backyard.

“From there, we leased seasonal locations until we outgrew that model, Seal said. “In 2002, we took a leap and opened our first year-round, indoor location in Lutz. Today, Watermelon Swim operates five year-round, indoor locations across the Tampa area, teaching approximately 7,000 students each week. We provide free water safety education to thousands of children in local schools and offer scholarships through our Swimmers with Disabilities Program because we believe every person, regardless of age or ability, deserves the chance to learn how to swim.”

Drowning is often silent and can happen very quickly, even in shallow water. In Florida, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and it’s preventable.

“Formal and continuous swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent,” Seal said. “It’s critical to create a full ‘ring of safety’ around your little ones. Active supervision around water, physical barriers like fences and pool alarms, enrollment in formal and ongoing swim lessons and CPR certification for all caregivers. Water safety takes layers and every layer matters.”

Watermelon Swim is more than just a swim school, it’s a community.

“Every year, we give back about $1 million through scholarships, events, and charitable initiatives,” Seal said. “We also offer free Water Baby classes for infants up to 6 months old because starting early makes a world of difference and we’re expanding. We have a new location in Brooksville, and Zephyrhills and Brandon will be joining the family soon, helping even more families access lifesaving swim education across Tampa Bay.”

If you would like to learn more about Watermelon Swim and the services it offers, you can visit its website at https://watermelonswim.com/ or call 813-229-7946. Watermelon Swim is located at 10459 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview.