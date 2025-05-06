The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office (HCTC) celebrated the artistic talents of fifth grade students across the county at the annual Kids Tag Art Awards Ceremony on April 16 at Jefferson High School. The event recognized outstanding young artists while raising critical funds to support art education in Hillsborough County schools.

The 2024-25 program saw participation from a record-breaking 65 schools, with over 3,100 student artists submitting original designs for specialty license plates. This represents significant growth for the program, which is now in its fourth year and has raised over $104,000 for Hillsborough County school art programs since its inception.

“These young artists continue to amaze us with their creativity and talent,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan. “The Kids Tag Art program not only showcases their artistic abilities but also provides essential funding for art teachers to purchase much needed art supplies for the classroom. We’re incredibly proud to see the program grow each year, benefiting more students and schools while highlighting the importance of arts in education.”

The ceremony recognized top artists from each participating school, with special recognitions including:

The Tax Collector’s Choice Award, given to a talented student from Bevis Elementary: Kennedy Braun.

The Title Sponsor’s Choice Award (Suncoast Credit Union), given to a creative artist from Collins K-8 School: Kendall Klein.

The TECO Powerful Art Award, given to an innovative designer from Robinson Elementary.

The Best Teacher Artwork Award, given to an artistic educator from Apollo Beach K-8 School: Lashonda Braun.

School board Chair Jessica Vaughn, who served as a judge for this year’s program, addressed the audience and congratulated the young artists on their achievements. Representatives from Suncoast Credit Union and TECO also attended to present their respective sponsor awards, and the Florida Aquarium awarded each school’s winner with four tickets to the Florida Aquarium.

This year, the program expanded its product offerings to include mouse pads, keychains and ceramic mugs featuring the students’ artwork, in addition to the metal license plates. Families, educators and community members can purchase student-designed license plates and other products online at www.hillstaxfl.gov. All proceeds from sales go directly back to school art programs to purchase classroom art supplies, with participating schools receiving an average of $800 each.

The Kids Tag Art program is made possible through partnerships with the Hillsborough Education Foundation and Hillsborough County Public Schools, along with the generous support of sponsors, including:

The title sponsor — Suncoast Credit Union.

TECO.

Derrick Brooks Charities.

Florida West Coast Credit Union.

Tampa Museum of Art.

Glazer Children’s Museum.

Keith Fakhoury.

Adele S. Bernett Memorial Fund.

The Florida Aquarium.

For more information about the Kids Tag Art program or to purchase products, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov/shop.