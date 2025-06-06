Freedom Plaza proudly awarded $3,000 scholarships to 33 employees, totaling $99,000 in aid, on May 15. The scholarships were made possible through a resident-supported golf tournament and the incredible generosity of the Freedom Plaza community, via the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund Inc.

The event, held in Freedom Plaza’s auditorium, was filled to near capacity with residents, staff, families and friends — all gathered to celebrate the commitment of these young professionals and the supportive environment that defines the Freedom Plaza community.

“These scholarships are more than just financial assistance,” said Dave Lowe, president of the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund Inc. “They provide mentorship, hope and the tools to build a successful future.”

Among the highlights of the event was featured speaker Melissa S., now in her fifth year as a scholarship recipient. She shared her moving journey toward earning a master’s degree in speech therapy, made possible through ongoing support from the Freedom Plaza community.

“This program has changed my life,” said Melissa. “I wouldn’t be on this path without the encouragement and support I’ve received here at Freedom Plaza.”

To qualify, employees must work at least 200 hours a year, maintain a C average, obtain a supervisor recommendation and submit a personal essay that outlines career and life goals.

Freedom Plaza remains a leading example in the senior living industry — showing how intergenerational partnerships between residents and staff can foster a culture of community, education and long-term success.

About Freedom Plaza

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. It features a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care.