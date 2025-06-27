In Florida’s seemingly endless summer, families turn to their backyard pools to cool off and enjoy an afternoon in the sun.

America’s Swimming Pool Company wants to make sure those pools are in their best shape, especially during the summer.

Owner Travis Larson opened the business after serving 20 years in the Navy. As a nuclear engineer, he has plenty of experience working with chemicals, piping and electricity — all things that translate to a career in pool servicing.

“All that stuff is actually more similar than you would think,” Larson said. “So, it was just a good transition and allowed me to get outside instead of sitting either inside the hull of a ship or in an office all day and interact with customers in my community.”

That’s his favorite part — interacting with the community and seeing the growth in the area.

As a young company, Larson said one of the challenges has been finding and retaining good workers who not only enjoy the work but also understand the chemistry behind keeping a pool clear and sparkling.

“I think a lot of people think it’s pretty easy to clean pools, and it’s really not because you do have to understand the chemistry,” he said.

He said rain, sunlight and leaves can all affect the pool in different ways.

To keep a pool clean, he suggested regular maintenance and making repairs when they come up. He said that while there is a focus on pool servicing in summer, Florida pools really need year-round maintenance.

Larson also said he’s seeing more people switch away from traditional chlorinated pools for saltwater systems.

Another challenge he is facing is the effects of tariffs and insurance markets. He said with the economic uncertainty, it can be challenging for his customers to commit to a repair on a fixed income.

But those repairs are still essential to keeping a pump running.

“To keep a pool blue and clear requires three things,” Larson said. “It requires circulation, filtration and proper chemistry.”

America’s Swimming Pool Company provides pool cleaning, chemical maintenance, repairs, upgrades and renovations.

For more information, visit www.asppoolco.com.