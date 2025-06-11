Campaign Against Human Trafficking Meeting

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking (CAHT) meeting held on May 21 featured a full program.

Event Chair Helen De Pinto received a check in the amount of $2,165 from Travel World representative Hilda Simmons related to the CAHT cruise fundraiser.

This was followed by legislative updates from Brian Hammer, advocacy chairman. The featured guest speaker was Reverend Jacqueline Lopez, chaplain for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Lopez presented an inspirational message about human trafficking as it relates to the women and men she works with at the detention center. Following her address, the Survivor Services Team presented rescue backpacks to Lopez to continue her work with trafficked individuals.

The backpacks contain clothing and necessities a survivor may need temporarily. Your support of CAHT will help fund its victim services, educational awareness and prevention activities for schools and the community. For more information about this local organization, visit https://cahtfl.org/.

Angel Foundation FL Welcomes New Office Administrator

Angel Foundation FL is thrilled to welcome Lisa, its new office administrator. Lisa has already been part of its family since April 2024 as a dedicated volunteer. She’s helped lead the gift shop, supported countless events and served with unwavering compassion and heart. Originally from New Jersey, Lisa brings over 25 years of experience in administration and the medical field, including work in the mayor’s office of Pemberton Township. She currently leads the Women’s Jail Ministry at Arise Church and volunteers across multiple ministries.

To find out more about Angel Foundation FL, visit its website at https://angelfoundationfl.com/.

Two Truck Drivers Urgently Needed By Our Lady’s Pantry

According to Our Lady’s Pantry director Tom Bullaro, the pantry loses many snowbirds every spring, and truck drivers are especially missed. Our Lady’s Pantry picks up tens of thousands of pounds of food from vendors all around the county every week to distribute on Saturday mornings, when an average 270 clients visit its drive-through pantry. That’s a lot of food, and the pantry needs many hands to drive the trucks and do the heavy lifting of boxes too because vendors often cannot help. No special license is required to drive the trucks.

“If you can lend a hand, kindly contact me at your earliest opportunity,” said Bullaro.

You can email him at tom92801@gmail.com or call 813-741-2000.

New Rabbi At Beth Israel

Rabbi Phil Cohen, Ph.D., is joining Beth Israel in Sun City Center as its new rabbi this July. He will be on the bimah for his first Erev Shabbat service on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. Please be a part of the simcha and join in welcoming him to Beth Israel, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. It will have an extra special Oneg Shabbat provided by the board of directors following services.

Vendors Wanted For Fine Arts Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, will be having its sixth annual Fine Arts Fair on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It is looking for 40 artists of fine and applied arts. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. For more information or an application, email rlceventsscc@gmail.com.