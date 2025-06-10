Whether you are looking to enroll your child in beginner level or competitive dance classes, the Center for Dance Arts (CFDA) has it all. On Friday, July 11, CFDA will host its annual studio auditions and welcome both returning dancers and new faces.

Owned and directed by Kati Trammel, CFDA fosters an engaging and rewarding environment for its dancers, catering to children as young as 2 and as old as 18. The studio offers classes for hip-hop, musical theater, ballet, jazz and more. Additionally, CFDA also trains and choreographs competitive dancers, who represent the studio’s VIP team at various competitions throughout the season.

CFDA will offer two time slots according to dancer age, with ages 4-11 auditioning between 4-5:30 p.m., and ages 12-18 auditioning between 5:30-7 p.m. Additionally, CFDA recommends dancers dress in regular and comfortable dance attire. No specific documentation will be required as the studio will be providing audition forms.

“Just come, try out, give it your all — we’re not looking for perfection,” said Christi Furgason, CFDA’s assistant director and studio manager. “We’re looking for dancers who have the heart and want to join our dance family.”

As all interested applicants will be auditioning collectively, each dancer is expected to arrive at the beginning of their assigned time window and audition until the end of the same time window. During the audition, dancers will demonstrate their ballet technique, complete a contemporary combo, a jazz combo, and do some across the floor.

Beyond the studio’s choreography and successful VIP team, Furgason notes that CFDA offers its students a community.

“Personally, I believe that Center for Dance Arts is family-bonded. We really pride ourselves in the community, not just the dance aspect,” said Furgason. “We love watching our kids grow, socially and dance-wise. And I think that really sets us apart from the other studios.”

For more information on CFDA, please visit www.mycfda.com or call 813-657-1500. If you are interested in auditioning for CFDA but are unable to make the July 11 date, please email mycfda@gmail.com. CFDA is located at 929 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.