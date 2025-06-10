Ballistic Dynamics LLC has been serving firearm enthusiasts and security professionals since 2019, offering gunsmithing, training and consulting services in Hillsborough County. Founded and operated by Wesley Senn, a U.S. military veteran, the company is known for its hands-on expertise and commitment to safety.

“My business is multifaceted, and I cover a wide range of firearms-related services,” Senn said. “I offer custom gunsmithing, firearms training and security consulting services.”

Ballistic Dynamics is a federally licensed and insured business, and Senn holds multiple instructor certifications along with an associate degree in firearms technology from the Sonoran Desert Institute. His expertise allows him to work on a variety of firearms, but he has a particular passion for the Model 1911 pistol and Smith & Wesson revolvers.

“I love working with my hands and being able to customize and personalize my customers’ firearms,” Senn said. “Not many gunsmiths have the experience to work on those specific guns anymore, so I am trying to keep the trade alive.”

The business operates from a gunsmithing shop in Riverview, while firearms training classes take place at a range in Ruskin. Ballistic Dynamics specializes in defensive pistol classes, focusing on practical, scenario-based firearms training. Course costs range from $80-$225, depending on duration and instruction level.

Senn, who spent 20 years in the military, said training has always been an integral part of his life.

“I spent a lot of my military career as an instructor in various disciplines, and I missed it when I retired,” he said. “I enjoy coaching people and helping them achieve their goals. I love seeing the confidence my clients gain, knowing they are capable of defending themselves and their loved ones if needed.”

With a dedication to expertise, professionalism and community service, Ballistic Dynamics continues to be a trusted name in firearms training and customization in Florida.

“It’s important to me to give back to others and share my knowledge anyway I can,” said Senn. “This business gives me that opportunity.”

For more information on classes or other firearm related services, visit Ballistic Dynamics at www.ballistic-consulting.com or call 941-545-2158.