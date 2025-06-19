

Valedictorian Calleigh Eakle at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 10.25 and plans to attend either the University of Florida or Georgia Institute of Technology.



Salutatorian Emilia ‘Mia’ Cummings at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 9.84 and plans to attend a four-year university.



Valedictorian Colin Boyle at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.82 and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



Salutatorian Jon Sarmento at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.81 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Hannah Salvog at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.00 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Salutatorian Zachary Bosworth at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.43 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Victor Padilla of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.26 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Salutatorian Kevin Lin of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 5.614 and plans to join the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Isabella De La Rosa of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 8.35 and plans to attend Florida State University.



Salutatorian Ahliyah Philbert of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.76 and plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University.



Valedictorian Hope Storter of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.74 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Jaylene Carey of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.40 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Anishram Nelluri of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 10.023 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.



Salutatorian Anika Prasad of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 9.259 and is undecided on which college/university to attend.