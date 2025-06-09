

Valedictorian Marianne Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend Cornell University.



Salutatorian Alyssa Lubinsky at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.32 and plans to attend Northeastern University.



Valedictorian Joshua Whitzel at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.93 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Salutatorian Kayla Teekaram at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.89 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.



Valedictorian Sebastian Rojas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Tyler Weeks of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian Jayden Robelli of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.84 and plans to attend Florida State University.



Salutatorian Vitoria Gadd of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Valedictorian James Watt at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.16 and plans to attend the University of Florida Honors College.



Salutatorian Molly Burinski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.61 and plans to attend the University of Florida, Aerospace Engineering.



Valedictorian Emily Sumner at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.



Salutatorian Ashlyn Orvik at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.4 and plans to attend Florida State University.