Valedictorian Marianne Custodio at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend Cornell University.
Salutatorian Alyssa Lubinsky at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.32 and plans to attend Northeastern University.
Valedictorian Joshua Whitzel at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.93 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.
Salutatorian Kayla Teekaram at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.89 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.
Valedictorian Sebastian Rojas of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Tyler Weeks of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Jayden Robelli of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.84 and plans to attend Florida State University.
Salutatorian Vitoria Gadd of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.7 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian James Watt at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.16 and plans to attend the University of Florida Honors College.
Salutatorian Molly Burinski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.61 and plans to attend the University of Florida, Aerospace Engineering.
Valedictorian Emily Sumner at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.41 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Ashlyn Orvik at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 7.4 and plans to attend Florida State University.
