Finding a home for your loved one when they can no longer care for themselves is one of the hardest decisions a family can make. But Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence in Sun City Center has been the answer for hundreds of families looking for an assisted living facility over the last 26 years.

Cypress Creek is a family-owned community founded in 1999 with the goal of enhancing quality of life through a family-focused model and personalized care. Owned by the Biggins family, the center has grown over the years and is one of the largest privately owned assisted living residences in the state of Florida with 140 beds and a spacious event center.

“Cypress Creek is a one-of-a-kind community built on a peer neighborhood concept,” said Laura Heinrich, community relations director. “Here, residents live in small, close-knit groups based on shared needs, fostering connection and belonging. Each neighborhood features inviting communal spaces where residents come together for meals, socializing and meaningful moments. At Cypress Creek, you’re never just a face in the crowd — you’re part of a welcoming community.”

Each of the eight pet-friendly peer neighborhoods within the facility has its own dining room, secure outdoor courtyard and shared living space. Residents are placed in the neighborhood based on their cognitive needs with the goal of providing an active and fulfilling lifestyle with peace of mind for each resident. Heinrich explained that the neighborhoods provide a sense of community for the residents without being overwhelming and help staff accommodate individual needs through all stages of advancing age, including memory care.

“As a family-owned community, pride of ownership is woven into every detail,” said Heinrich, who explained that the owner, Jim Biggins, and his dog, Blue, are at the facility almost every day. “From the moment you walk through our front door, you’ll feel the warmth, care and dedication that make Cypress Creek a truly special place to call home.”

One of the ways that Heinrich feels Cypress Creek is different from other facilities is the high-quality staff and staff to resident ratio. Many of the staff have been with the facility for many years.

“At Cypress Creek, exceptional care is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “Our nurturing and supportive environment ensures residents feel valued, comfortable and truly at home.”

To learn more about Cypress Creek, which is located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center, call 813-633-7777 or visit https://cypresscreekalf.com/.