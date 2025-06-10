Dollface by Felicia Stone, a premier beauty boutique, is redefining self-care with its modern approach to lashes, makeup and facials. Owned and operated by Felicia Stone, a licensed esthetician and registered nurse, the salon has been offering a range of services designed to enhance natural beauty while providing a luxurious experience to customers for more than three years.

Located in Wimauma, Dollface specializes in lash lifts, waxing, professional makeup application, rejuvenating facials and more. Stone, who has more than three decades of experience in the beauty industry, previously served as the lead makeup artist for Merle Norman Cosmetics. Her expertise has made Dollface a sought-after destination for bridal beauty services and everyday glam.

“Dollface is my passion.” Stone said. “What sets me apart is my unparalleled customer service. Additionally, I provide luxury services at affordable prices.”

The boutique prides itself on using high-end makeup brands, including Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and MAC, ensuring clients receive top-tier products.

“I also use a very high-end product line in Dermalogica,” said Stone. In addition to makeup and lash services, Dollface offers microblading, ombre powder brows, lip blushing and customized facials tailored to individual skin needs.

“In January 2025, I invested in and launched my Hydrafacial system,” said Stone. “This is a cutting-edge, deep-cleaning water-based facial. It is quite popular, and I offer the service for $99.”

Stone’s background as a registered nurse adds an extra layer of professionalism to the salon, ensuring a clean and safe environment for all treatments. Clients praise the boutique for its warm and welcoming atmosphere, with many highlighting Stone’s dedication to personalized care.

“The most popular service I offer is, by far, my facials,” said Stone. “I love to pamper people. All of my

facials are massage-based, which customers love and look forward to.”

Dollface by Felicia Stone continues to grow, attracting clients who seek high-quality beauty services in a relaxing setting. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for enhancing natural beauty, the boutique is poised to remain a staple in the community.

Dollface is located at 3105 King Fern Dr. in Wimauma. For more information, visit www.dollfacebyfelicia.com or call 574-807-5311.