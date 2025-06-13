By Alisa Gershman

There are many people within the Lithia community that strive to make a difference each day. Whether that means to help one person or 10, each day is a chance to lend a shoulder to a fellow neighbor. Everyday Blessings Inc. does just that by working to provide care to children and young adults in the foster care system. The nonprofit organization ensures that up to 30 children within the system in our area constantly have access to support from as young as newborns up to 17 years old, providing them with necessities such as shelter, food, clothing and education.

Founded in Thonotosassa, the mission has always been centered around making sure children are growing up in a safe environment and community, which will help them to thrive as they reach their formative years. Once a new chapter was opened in Lithia, Everyday Blessings was able to truly grow their cause and spread kindness to children all across our town.

Kayla Nevadomski, director of development at Everyday Blessings Inc., shared that the nonprofit has since “kept over 400 sibling groups together, provided shelter to more than 1,000 children and helped over 750 children begin addressing trauma through mental and behavioral health services.”

Recently, a generous donation was granted to the group by Central Maintenance and Welding (CMW) in the amount of $109,000 from its annual Shrimp Boil Fundraiser. The money will be put towards providing better care to the foster children, as well as providing more resources for them stemming from therapy to schooling and more. The vice president of CMW, Shawn MacConnell, stated that “the company’s values of unity, trust and service are perfectly aligned with the mission of Everyday Blessings, [and the] donation is a reflection of our core belief that when we uplift the most vulnerable among us, we build a better future for everyone.”

It is so important for kids to have a strong sense of community around them as they group up. With the help of Everyday Blessings Inc. and CMW, children are promised the care and support they deserve with the hope of a better future for them to thrive.

More information on Everyday Blessings Inc. can be found on its website, https://everydayblessingsinc.org/ or contact it at 813-982-9226 or info@everydayblessingsinc.org.