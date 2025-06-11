Latitudes Tours Kayak Adventures

Discover the natural beauty of Tampa Bay with a guided kayak tour from Latitudes Tours. Led by knowledgeable guides, these small-group adventures take you through peaceful coastal waters and hidden estuaries, offering an up-close look at Florida’s diverse wildlife and native vegetation. Paddle at a relaxed pace while spotting birds, fish and maybe even dolphins or manatees along the way. Its tours are perfect for both beginners and experienced paddlers, offering a fun, educational and immersive experience in the heart of ‘Old Florida.’ Join Latitudes Tours for an unforgettable journey through some of Tampa Bay’s most beautiful, untouched waterways.

Latitudes Tours is located at 650 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Call 813-641-1311 or visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ for more information.

Royal Cleaners LLC

Royal Cleaners LLC provides you with the royal treatment and tackles more than just everyday messes. Its certified and insured crews handle a variety of cleanout and removal services, from decluttering hoarded spaces to hauling away construction debris. They are experts in biohazard remediation, ensuring safe and professional handling of sensitive materials. Local owners Nicholas Goines and Steven Lewis have built the business from the ground up and can also be seen working on the jobsites.

For additional information, visit its website at www.royalcleanerllc.com or call 321-368-1556.

Brandon Mitsubishi Grand Opening

Brandon Mitsubishi, located at 1730 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon is your local, family-friendly dealership committed to exceptional service and community involvement. Are Looking for a car dealership that actually cares about you — not just your purchase? Brandon Mitsubishi is redefining what the car-buying experience should feel like. From the moment you walk through our doors, you’ll notice the difference: a friendly, transparent, and no-pressure environment where your satisfaction is truly our top priority. It is proud to offer an extensive selection of new Mitsubishi models and pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing options, and expert service — all under one roof.

Stop by today or visit www.brandonmitsubishi.com to schedule your test drive.

Second Cycle Donation Centers

Second Cycle community donation centers make it easy to declutter your home while supporting meaningful causes. When you donate gently used clothing and household items, you’re helping fund its charity partners, like Clean International and other impactful local and national nonprofits. The clean, professionally staffed locations ensure a smooth donation process, and you’ll receive a tax-deductible receipt for your contributions. Your unwanted goods get a second life and make a real difference.

Donation centers are located at 901 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon and 10427 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. For more information, visit Second Cycle’s website at https://secondcycle.com/.

Restoration 1 Celebrates Growing Business

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce celebrated Restoration 1’s growing business with a ribbon-cutting. The event featured an in-depth look at the services Restoration 1 provides, including water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage repair and more. Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay is part of a nationally recognized brand that is trusted for its rapid response times, certified technicians and uncompromising quality.

To learn more about Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay, visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay.

CBD American Shaman – Riverview

CBD American Shaman – Riverview is part of a nationally trusted franchise committed to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp. With a focus on education, quality and compassionate service, the new Riverview location aims to be a local hub for health and healing. The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of CBD American Shaman – Riverview. Attendees were treated to relaxing aromas, informative demonstrations and one-on-one conversations about the many benefits of CBD.

To learn more about CBD American Shaman and its wellness products, visit https://cbdamericanshaman.com/.

55 Rides Hosts Ribbon-cutting For New Vehicle

55 Rides celebrated the newest addition to its fleet with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. The 14-passenger transit van offers comfort and style with leather seats and spacious seating. 55 Rides is your local, family-owned and insured black car service, getting you where you wish to go safely, comfortably and in style.

Need a ride to the airport, cruise port, date night, ladies’ night, concert, sporting event, brewery/pub tours or other special occasions? Call 813-545-6058 or email 55ridestampa@gmail.com.

Trax Credit Union Celebrates 10-year Anniversary

Trax Credit Union, located at 619 30th St. in Ruskin, recently celebrated 10 years of being in business with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. Railroad tracks run parallel to each other throughout a journey. Likewise, Trax Credit Union is with you side-by-side, all the way to your financial destination. It knows that the route to financial success looks different based on where life has taken you and the distance to get there can be overwhelming unless you have someone guiding you. That’s why it offers resources for people from all walks of life.

For more information, visit its website at www.traxcu.com.

A Retreat For The Women Who Do It All

Whether you’re managing a 9-to-5, running your own business or leading your household as a CEO mom (formerly known as the stay-at-home mom), the Soulful Self-Care PJ Retreat is your invitation to finally pour back into yourself — without guilt. Hosted by Women’s Successful Living and ‘Say Yes to Your Life Coach’ Pearl Chiarenza, this transformational retreat returns to Tampa from Wednesday through Monday, September 17-22, as a precelebration for the retreat’s 10th anniversary — right in the city where it all began.

The event will be at a private lakeside home from September 17-21. No makeup. No titles. No guilt. Just comfy pajamas, soulful conversations and the space you’ve been craving to rest, reset, and rediscover you. Whether you’re a professional, entrepreneur or full-time caretaker, this retreat was created with you in mind. Spots are limited. Join in at where it all began.

Register now at https://wslivingretreats.com/. To sponsor this experience, visit https://wslivingsponsorship.com/.