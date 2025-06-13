Dave And Busters Grand Reopening

On May 9, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce hosted an exciting ribbon-cutting event for the grand reopening of Dave & Buster’s at 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr. in Tampa. The grand reopening showcased a fresh, dynamic concept featuring upgraded food options, innovative gameplay and exciting new activities. Designed to bring people together, the revamped Dave & Buster’s offers a unique destination where friends, families and coworkers can connect and create unforgettable memories. It’s more than entertainment — it’s a whole new way to play.

To learn more about the all-new Dave & Buster’s experience, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

Latitudes Tours Kayak Adventures

Discover the natural beauty of Tampa Bay with a guided kayak tour from Latitudes Tours. Led by knowledgeable guides, these small-group adventures take you through peaceful coastal waters and hidden estuaries, offering an up-close look at Florida’s diverse wildlife and native vegetation. Paddle at a relaxed pace while spotting birds, fish and maybe even dolphins or manatees along the way. Its tours are perfect for both beginners and experienced paddlers, offering a fun, educational and immersive experience in the heart of ‘Old Florida.’ Join Latitudes Tours for an unforgettable journey through some of Tampa Bay’s most beautiful, untouched waterways.

Latitudes Tours is located at 650 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Call 813-641-1311 or visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ for more information.

5th Dimension Dance Center Offers After-school Pickup

5th Dimension Dance Center is excited to announce the return of its highly popular after-school pickup program, now entering its second year. This convenient and fun-filled program provides safe transportation from local elementary schools straight to its studio, where students enjoy structured activities, snack time and, of course, plenty of dancing. It currently offers after-school pickup from the following schools: Cimino Elementary, Alafia Elementary, Lithia Springs Elementary and Navigator Academy of Leadership Valrico. Spots are already filling up quickly for the upcoming school year. If you don’t see your school listed, please contact it directly to check for availability. Don’t miss out on your child’s chance to join the fun.

To enroll or learn more, visit www.5thdimensiondancecenter.com, email support@5thdimensiondance.com or call 813-643-5332.

Royal Cleaners LLC

Royal Cleaners LLC provides you with the royal treatment and tackles more than just everyday messes. Its certified and insured crews handle a variety of cleanout and removal services, from decluttering hoarded spaces to hauling away construction debris. They are experts in biohazard remediation, ensuring safe and professional handling of sensitive materials. Local owners Nicholas Goines and Steven Lewis have built the business from the ground up and can also be seen working on the jobsites.

For additional information, visit its website at www.royalcleanerllc.com or call 321-368-1556.

Brandon Mitsubishi Grand Opening

Brandon Mitsubishi, located at 1730 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon is your local, family-friendly dealership committed to exceptional service and community involvement. Are Looking for a car dealership that actually cares about you — not just your purchase? Brandon Mitsubishi is redefining what the car-buying experience should feel like. From the moment you walk through our doors, you’ll notice the difference: a friendly, transparent, and no-pressure environment where your satisfaction is truly our top priority. It is proud to offer an extensive selection of new Mitsubishi models and pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing options, and expert service — all under one roof.

Stop by today or visit www.brandonmitsubishi.com to schedule your test drive.

Second Cycle Donation Centers

Second Cycle community donation centers make it easy to declutter your home while supporting meaningful causes. When you donate gently used clothing and household items, you’re helping fund its charity partners, like Clean International and other impactful local and national nonprofits. The clean, professionally staffed locations ensure a smooth donation process, and you’ll receive a tax-deductible receipt for your contributions. Your unwanted goods get a second life and make a real difference.

Donation centers are located at 901 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon and 10427 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. For more information, visit Second Cycle’s website at https://secondcycle.com/.

Restoration 1 Celebrates Growing Business

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce celebrated Restoration 1’s growing business with a ribbon-cutting. The event featured an in-depth look at the services Restoration 1 provides, including water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage repair and more. Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay is part of a nationally recognized brand that is trusted for its rapid response times, certified technicians and uncompromising quality.

To learn more about Restoration 1 of Tampa Bay, visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay.

55 Rides Hosts Ribbon-cutting For New Vehicle

55 Rides celebrated the newest addition to its fleet with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. The 14-passenger transit van offers comfort and style with leather seats and spacious seating. 55 Rides is your local, family-owned and insured black car service, getting you where you wish to go safely, comfortably and in style.

Need a ride to the airport, cruise port, date night, ladies’ night, concert, sporting event, brewery/pub tours or other special occasions? Call 813-545-6058 or email 55ridestampa@gmail.com.

Himes Breakfast House Expands With Two New Locations

Himes Breakfast House is a locally owned chain that started in Tampa in 2021 on Himes Ave. Himes opened a second location in Brandon, located at 312 E. Brandon Blvd., at the beginning of 2025. Its hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The third location is opening in Riverview in mid-July at 11220 Sullivan St. in the Winthrop Plaza.

The restaurant provides large portions with fresh ingredients at great prices. It is your neighborhood breakfast house serving house-made food, both breakfast and lunch, in a fast, friendly atmosphere.

Visit www.himesbreakfasthouse.com and @himesbreakfasthouse on social media.