This summer, school may be out, but meals are still on the menu thanks to Summer BreakSpot, a statewide program offering no-cost meals to Florida kids and teens ages 18 and under.

With more than 3,000 locations across the state, including schools, parks, libraries and community centers, Summer BreakSpot makes it easy for families to ensure their children receive nutritious breakfasts, lunches, snacks and even suppers — all without having to fill out an application or provide any proof of income. Just show up, and meals will be served.

Locally, families in Riverview can visit Riverview and Spoto high schools, Rodgers Middle School and Ippolito Elementary School, where meals are served Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is available from 7:30-9:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered in Florida by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Summer BreakSpot Program ensures children don’t go hungry when school cafeterias are closed. The meals meet USDA nutritional standards, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and milk options to keep kids fueled and focused.

Summer BreakSpot works through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies, which receive USDA reimbursement for each meal served. In past summers, the program has distributed more than 47 million meals at nearly 4,000 sites across the state.

Whether your child is attending a summer camp, in a library program or just looking for a place to grab a healthy bite, Summer BreakSpot is open and ready to serve. For more details or to find a location near you, visit www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/ or call 1-800-504-6609.

Summer BreakSpot sites serve nutritionally balanced meals that meet USDA guidelines.

Breakfasts include:

One serving of milk.

One serving of fruits or vegetables.

One serving of grains.

Lunches/suppers include:

One serving of milk.

Two servings of fruits and/or vegetables.

One serving of grains.

One serving of protein.

Snacks include two of the following: