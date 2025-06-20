Visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer are in for a refreshing treat with the return of free beer. For a limited time, the Tampa theme park will offer one complimentary beer per day to all guests and two complimentary beers per day to pass members.

Guests will be able to enjoy the free ice-cold beer daily, located near Congo River Rapids, with a variety of rotating options to choose from. From classic domestic brews to artisanal craft beers, guests can enjoy a refreshing drink while experiencing the thrill of award-winning roller coasters, up-close encounters with animals and all the new things happening this summer.

This summer, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is igniting the spark for summertime family fun with something new to do across all areas of the park. There are lots of new ways to enjoy all that Busch Gardens Tampa has to offer.

Summer Nights is back, featuring extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, all-new attractions and animal experiences and all-new food and beverage options.

The summer lineup at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

All-new Wild Oasis at Jungala — North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm.

All-new Wild Skies — Dazzling nighttime drone show.

All-new Moto-Motion — High-energy indoor BMX and Motocross stunt spectacular.

All-new Meerkat Habitat — Colony of meerkats.

All-new TOMA at Orang Café — Vibrant Latin American-inspired quick-service restaurant.

All-new Casbar — Outdoor bar.

Explore Wild Oasis at Jungala: A New World of Kid-friendly Adventure

Inspired by lush rainforests and teeming with animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones, Wild Oasis promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Within Wild Oasis, guests will embark on an incredible adventure. From encountering fascinating new animals to soaring down the all-new Tree Top Drop, families can explore interactive climbing structures, cool off at an immersive splash pad and take on a thrilling, self-guided scavenger hunt. Designed to ignite curiosity and excitement, Wild Oasis promises an action-packed experience for explorers of all ages.

Summer Nights Spectacular: All-new Stunt and Drone Shows Light Up the Park

This summer, entertainment takes center stage at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with an exciting lineup of all-new performances. Headlining the thrills is Moto-Motion, an all-new indoor stunt show in the Stanleyville Theater that fuses high-flying BMX and motocross tricks with dynamic choreography. As night falls, the park’s skyline transforms with the debut of Wild Skies, an awe-inspiring drone show that paints the night with vibrant lights, synchronized aerial movement and an immersive soundtrack culminating in a spectacular firework finale. Together, these cutting-edge experiences amplify the energy of Summer Nights, offering guests unforgettable entertainment from day to night.

Discover New Dining and Drink Options

Guests can indulge in fresh flavors this summer with two exciting new dining experiences at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Inside the all-new Wild Oasis at Jungala, guests will find TOMA at Orang Café, a vibrant quick-service restaurant offering a Latin-American inspired menu, complete with a prime view of the park’s orangutan habitat — a perfect spot to relax and refuel while enjoying the sights and sounds of the realm. For those looking to unwind and enjoy a signature cocktail, Casbar, a new outdoor bar located in the Moroccan Village near Zagora Café, invites guests to sip on refreshing cocktails and beers while enjoying the park’s festive atmosphere.

