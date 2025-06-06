This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization celebrates its 50th season since joining the NFL as an expansion team in 1976.

The team had a tumultuous start, losing every game that first season and a record 26 straight games to start the franchise. They had 14 straight losing seasons from 1983-96, the most in NFL history. The Buccaneers have the worst winning percentage in NFL history at 41 percent.

Despite the slow start to the franchise, the Bucs have been one of the better teams in the league for the last five years, reaching the playoffs for five straight seasons, and winning the NFC south division four years in a row from 2021-24.

The Bucs originally played at Tampa Stadium, nicknamed The Big Sombrero, before making Raymond James Stadium their home in 1998. The facility has been the site of three Super Bowls: XXXV in 2001, XLIII in 2009 and LV in 2021.

The team won their first Super Bowl in 2003, led by arguably one of the best defenses in league history. That iteration of the Buccaneers boasted four future hall of fame players, including Ronde Barber, Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks. The ship was steered by first-year Head Coach Jon Gruden, who was traded to the Bucs from the Oakland Raiders for four draft picks the prior offseason. He led his team to a 48-21 victory over his former team in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, California. Dexter Jackson was named Super Bowl XXXVII MVP.

Martin Gramática was on that Super Bowl team and was a fan favorite, nicknamed ‘Automatica’ for his kicking accuracy. He still works for the team as a Spanish radio broadcaster. He will always fondly remember playing for the Bucs.

“Being a part of this franchise’s history, especially during that incredible 2002 season, is something I’ll always be proud of,” said Gramática. “The organization, the fans and the Tampa Bay community mean so much to me. Watching the team grow over the decades from the early struggles to becoming Super Bowl champions, not once but twice, it’s been amazing. I’m honored to have played for this great organization, and I can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with everyone who helped make it possible.”

The franchise struck pay dirt twice, winning its second Super Bowl in 2021, led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. General manager Jason Licht made one of the biggest signings in NFL history by inking the veteran quarterback to a deal. Brady, who was named Super Bowl LV MVP, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, winning his seventh overall Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. The Bucs and the Baltimore Ravens are the only two NFL teams that have won multiple Super Bowls and remain undefeated in the big game.

The organization will have a yearlong celebration to commemorate its 50th season. Events include fan-centric events, limited-edition merchandise and the opportunity for fans to help choose the top 50 players and moments in team history. Murals will be placed throughout Tampa Bay and will celebrate featured moments in the history of the Buccaneers. The team is also releasing a 50th season jersey patch for fans to purchase. The special 50th season patch will be worn by players on their jerseys throughout the 2025 season.

“Tampa Bay is home, and wearing that uniform was a dream come true. I’ll never forget the feeling of running onto the field at Raymond James Stadium, especially during that Super Bowl season,” said Gramática. “The bond I built with my teammates and the fans was something truly special. Even after my playing days, being able to stay involved with the organization and give back to the community through events and outreach is a huge honor. The Bucs gave me so much, and I’m proud to continue representing the franchise in any way I can.”