Who says retired living can’t be exciting? At Tessera of Brandon, there is always fun to be had. Catering to the needs of both its memory care and assisted living residents, Tessera celebrates each day of the week with lively activities and field trips.

With a popcorn machine on hand, movie days are hosted every Monday for assisted living residents and every Thursday or Friday for memory care residents. To satisfy their itch to shop, assisted living residents visit a plaza in Bloomingdale every other Tuesday, with stops at Publix, Bealls, and Dollar Tree among their favorites. Every other Friday, Tessera memory care residents can be seen enjoying routine bus rides and a local gelato stop, while assisted living residents head to their local Walmart.

“They love to go out,” said Tessera of Brandon Activities Director Yajaira “J.J.” Arocho. “They also love shopping.”

No Wind-Down Wednesday is complete without musical entertainment, and the ladies of Tessera of Brandon can look forward to manicures on the first three Thursdays of the month. While Arocho herself is a certified nail tech, a volunteer from Encore Nails and Spa in Valrico comes in on Fridays to offer services as well. However, no activity generates as much excitement as bingo. Hosted every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, no game is complete without a candy cart stuffed with chocolate and honeybun donuts.

For Arocho, Tessera of Brandon’s culture—like its activities—remains unparalleled.

“This is the most beautiful place that I have ever worked for. For me, you get so attached to these folks, and it gets to a point where they feel that they have everything here with us,” said Arocho. “I get so many kisses and hugs daily. I walk in and everybody knows I’m here. We try to do our best, and we will keep trying to make it better for them.”

Tessera of Brandon is an assisted living and memory care community offering a variety of services and amenities designed to support seniors in maintaining an active and independent lifestyle. The community features apartments, community spaces like outdoor dining and an event center, restaurant-style dining, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a range of cultural, creative, and fitness programs.

For more information, please visit www.tesserabrandon.com or call 813-607-6880. Tessera of Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Drive in Brandon.