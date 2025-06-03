Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that it has been named the U.S. District of the Year for the 2024-25 academic year by Cambridge International. This prestigious award recognizes school districts that have demonstrated consistently strong student performance and have expanded their offering of the Cambridge Pathway.

HCPS was selected as the top district in the large district category, which includes districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school. The award highlights HCPS’ commitment to providing access to the rigorous Cambridge curriculum and maintaining high standards of academic excellence.

Key Achievements:

Expanding Access: Over the past three years, HCPS has significantly increased student access to the Cambridge curriculum, ensuring that more students have the opportunity to engage with challenging and enriching academic programs.

Strong Performance: HCPS students have consistently performed well on Cambridge exams, showcasing their dedication and the district’s commitment to educational excellence for all students.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the U.S. District of the Year award from Cambridge International,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers and staff. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide high-quality education and opportunities for all our students.”

The Cambridge Pathway offers a flexible and challenging curriculum that prepares students for success in higher education and beyond. HCPS’ recognition as the U.S. District of the Year underscores the district’s leadership in promoting academic excellence for all students.

At a recognition event held last evening, Mark Cavone, Cambridge’s regional director for North America, presented Ayres with a prestigious award in honor of the occasion. The event also celebrated students for their exceptional performance on the Cambridge AICE examinations during the 2023-24 school year.

“It is a true pleasure to recognize the remarkable achievements of Hillsborough County Public Schools,” said Cavone. “Through our partnership, we have had the privilege to witness your visionary approach to education — where choice drives student-centered strategy.”

To learn more about Hillsborough County Public Schools’ Cambridge AICE opportunities visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.

To learn more about Cambridge International, visit www.cambridgeinternational.org.